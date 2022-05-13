Odusanwo wins Tourism Personality of the Year Award

In recognition of his selfless service in promoting the tourism industry in Nigeria, the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, has won the Nigerian Tourism Awards’ Tourism Personality Award of thr Year 2022.

According to organisers of the Award, Odusanwo was tipped for the coveted award in view of his enormous contributions to the sustenance of professional practice and skill competence in the Nigerian tourism industry as well as the promotion of the sector for the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

In a letter of notification of the award to Chief Odusanwo signed by Efetobo Awhana, CEO of Nigerian Tourism Award, it extolled the virtues of Chief Odusanwo as one who has dedicated his time and resources to the growth and development of the Nigerian tourism industry in an exemplary and outstanding manner worthy of recognition for the award of Tourism Personality of the Year under review.

The investiture of Chief Odusanwo for the Tourism Personality of the Year will hold at the 5th edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards scheduled to hold on May 20 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos along-side other winners of the various categories in Tourism growth and development of the country.

Prominent among other winners of the Nigeria Tourism Awards are Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos state as Best Tourism Governor of the Year and Mrs Uzamatu Akinbile-Yusuf, Best Tourism Commissioner of the Year, among others.

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, headed by Chief Abiodun Odusanwo is the Nigerian premier national certification and professional membership body for hospitality, travel-tourism and allied occupations. It represents members working in the public, private and non-profit making organisations which ensure the highest standards of professional competence of practitioners in the Nigerian tourism and hospitality industry.





