Odunaro becomes Osorun of Isaga-Orile Kingdom, promises growth, devt 

The new Osorun of Isaga-Orile in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Kayode Odunaro, has promised to use his title to contribute to the growth of the community.

Odunaro, who is the Chief of Staff and Media Adviser to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, said this shortly after his installation by the Onisaga of Isaga-Orile, Oba Joseph Tella, on Saturday.

He hinted that the chieftaincy title belongs to his lineage, and that the position was last held by his uncle who died in 1988, having been installed in 1958.

Odunaro, who is also the Baa’royin of Imala,added that Osorun titleholder is one of the kingmakers in the ancient kingdom.

He stated further that the title would bring him closer to his roots and participate more in activities of Isaga traditional council, particularly in the selection of a new traditional ruler in the town.

While submitting that his new title is unique and will demand high responsibility from him, he expressed appreciation to Oba Tella, Isaga-Orile Traditional Council and the Osorun Family, the erstwhile Chief Press Secretary to former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, declaring that he would bring the experience he had garnered as the spokesperson to three past administrations in Ogun, to bear on the new title.

“I am delighted that I have just been installed as the Osorun of Isaga-Orile Kingdom. This is a very important traditional title in the kingdom as Osorun is one of the kingmakers.

“The title belongs to our family; my late uncle was installed in 1958 and held the title till he passed in 1988. So, for decades, there was a vacancy in the position of Osorun. Therefore, I am highly elated that I am feeling the vacant position today after so many years of interregnum.

"For me, it is a higher call to traditional responsibility, and I will ensure that I bring experiences I garnered over the years as spokesperson of three administrations, both military and civilian in Ogun, to bear in this new title. Like I have done in public service, I will use this Osorun title to contribute to the growth and development of the Isaga-Orile Kingdom", Odunaro submitted.

