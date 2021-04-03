Odumakin’s death: Oyetola commiserates with Afenifere, deceased wife, children

Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has commiserated with Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, over the demise of its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also condoled the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Odumakin, his children and the entire family.

Oyetola who described Odumakin’s death as a great loss to Yorubaland and the nation at large, said, his contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in Nigeria would not be forgotten.

“The late activist was an advocate of justice, fairness, good governance and a better Nigeria. On behalf of the Government and good people of the State of Osun, I commiserate with the Afenifere Group over the demise of Mr. Yinka Odumakin. I also condole his wife, Dr. Joe, his children and the entire Odumakin family over this tragic occurrence.

“The death of Mr Yinka Odumakin is a great loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole. His contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in the country will never be forgotten.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will comfort his family and loved ones and grant his soul eternal rest.

