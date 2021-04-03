Odumakin: Yoruba nation has lost a voice ― Alao-Akala

By Tribune Online
Former governor of Oyo State and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has described the death of the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as a great loss to the Yoruba nation.

Alao-Akala in a statement to condole with the family of the deceased especially his wife, Joe Okei- Odumakin and the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said “Yinka Odumakin died at the time the Yoruba nation needs him more.”

“Yinka will be missed by all. He represented the Yoruba nation very well. His death is still shocking.

“My condolences go to his wife, Joe; the Afenifere leader and the entire Odumakin family on this irreparable loss.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and the family, the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

