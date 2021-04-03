Odumakin: Yoruba nation has lost a voice ― Alao-Akala

Former governor of Oyo State and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has described the death of the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as a great loss to the Yoruba nation.

Alao-Akala in a statement to condole with the family of the deceased especially his wife, Joe Okei- Odumakin and the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said “Yinka Odumakin died at the time the Yoruba nation needs him more.”

“Yinka will be missed by all. He represented the Yoruba nation very well. His death is still shocking.

“My condolences go to his wife, Joe; the Afenifere leader and the entire Odumakin family on this irreparable loss.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and the family, the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Yoruba nation has lost Yoruba nation has lost

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Yoruba nation has lost Yoruba nation has lost