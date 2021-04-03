Odumakin was a real warrior ― Oyinlola

Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in his own condolence message described Odumakin’s death as a tragedy that has depleted the ranks of Nigerian and Yoruba patriots.

“Odumakin’s death is a tragic loss to every person who believes in a Nigeria of justice and fairness.

“He was an unapologetic warrior of the Yoruba nation. He had the right response to every challenge thrown at the cause he served. His death has made Yorubaland and Nigeria poorer,” Oyinlola said.

