Odumakin: Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt Forum suspends activities for 30 days

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Odumakin: Southern Nigeria Middle, A strong voice of equity, Odumakin’s death huge, Lagos, Yinka Odumakin, tinubu people
Yinka Odumakin

The leadership of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum has announced the suspension of all public engagement by the group for a period of 30 days.

This follows the death of its National Secretary, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, in the early hours of Saturday 3rd April 2021.

A statement issued by the Leader of the forum, Chief E. K. Clark, on Tuesday, said that during the period, the forum will refrain from engaging in public activities including their periodic meetings.

It added: “This we believe is a modest and fitting honour to one of the most outspoken, inspirational and patriotic Nigerian ever.

“We, therefore, like to make a public apology to various groups who have invited our participation in meetings, conferences and similar activities.

“We will like to once more convey our deepest condolences to his widow, Mrs Joe Odumakin, his aged parents, the rest of the Odumakin family and our compatriots of Afenifere.

“May Yinka’s courageous soul rest in peace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Odumakin: Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt Forum suspends activities for 30 days

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Odumakin: Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt Forum suspends activities for 30 days

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Afenifere denies endorsing presidential aspirant

Latest News

Theatre Hub Africa plans South-West tour for ‘Oluronbi: The Musical’

Latest News

Suspension: Azman air apologises to NCAA DG over false accusations

Latest News

Buhari harps on NSF as agent of unity, declares festival open

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More