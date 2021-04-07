Odumakin: Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt Forum suspends activities for 30 days

The leadership of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum has announced the suspension of all public engagement by the group for a period of 30 days.

This follows the death of its National Secretary, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, in the early hours of Saturday 3rd April 2021.

A statement issued by the Leader of the forum, Chief E. K. Clark, on Tuesday, said that during the period, the forum will refrain from engaging in public activities including their periodic meetings.

It added: “This we believe is a modest and fitting honour to one of the most outspoken, inspirational and patriotic Nigerian ever.

“We, therefore, like to make a public apology to various groups who have invited our participation in meetings, conferences and similar activities.

“We will like to once more convey our deepest condolences to his widow, Mrs Joe Odumakin, his aged parents, the rest of the Odumakin family and our compatriots of Afenifere.

“May Yinka’s courageous soul rest in peace.”

