Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a patriot ― APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Yoruba Socio-Political and Cultural organisation, Afenifere.

The party in a statement signed by National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, described the death of Comrade Odumakin as a loss to the Yoruba nation and the nation at large.

APC said the late Odumakin “was relentless in canvassing and serving the interests of Yorubaland and the progress of the country at large. He will be sorely missed.”

The statement read in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) mourns the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political and Cultural organisation, Afenifere.

“On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, party leaders, members and supporters, we extend our condolences to the late Odumakin’s immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and Afenifere.”

“The Yoruba nation and indeed the country has lost a seasoned public analyst, activist, politician and patriot who was relentless in canvassing and serving the interests of Yorubaland and the progress of the country at large. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant the late Yinka Odumakin eternal rest.”

