Odumakin: Funeral arrangements remain unchanged ― Family

As the family of the late spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, gets set to finally lay him to rest, it has maintained that the programmes rolled out by it for the deceased’s funeral a few days ago remained unchanged, urging sympathisers and guests to ignore what the family termed “sundry programs being published by people other than us.”

This was just as the family declared that it never mandated anyone or group to source for funds or other resources to ensure the befitting burial being put in place for their late son.

The wife of the deceased activist, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on behalf of the family.

Okei-Odumakin said the family needed to put the record straight in the wake of sundry programmes being published by people other than them, adding that it was proper and necessary to guide sympathisers and guests with the authentic programmes for the funeral of their beloved husband, father, son, and brother.

According to her, funeral rites will still off kick off on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Police College, Ikeja at 11 am, there will be lying-in-state, tributes and service of songs at this venue, saying all events at the venue end at 4 pm for the day “so as to allow preparations for the following day’s events.”

Okei- Odumakin said that come Friday, April 23, 2021, the body of the deceased husband will depart Lagos at 6 pm for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA, Osun State, where there will be a candlelight procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar school.

She said the lying-in-state will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 8 am at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, while the funeral service will hold at 10 am after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony.

“In the wake of sundry programs being published by people other than us, we the family of the late Yinka Odumakin thought it fit, proper and necessary to guide sympathizers and guests with the authentic program for the funeral of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother.

“Thursday, April 22, 2021: Funeral rites kick-off at the Police College, Ikeja at 11 am. There will be lying-in-state, tributes and service of songs at this venue. All events end at 4 pm. There will be no further events at this venue after 4 pm so as to allow preparations for the following day’s events.

“Friday, April 23, 2021: Body departs Lagos for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA. In Moro, there will be a candlelight procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar school. Take off time is 6 pm.

“Saturday, April 24, 2021: There will be lying-in-state at 8 am at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro. Funeral service takes place at 10 am after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin, while urging everyone to be wary of other programmes which ran contrary to the one issued by the family in order to guide against being misled or taken advantage of, pointedly declared that the family had not mandated anyone or group to source for funds or other resources to ensure the befitting burial their late son.

She said while the family appreciated the effusive outpouring of love from the generality of the people for the life of sacrifice and public service that her late husband lived and the legacies he had left behind, cautioned that “we wish that nothing is done by anyone or group to tarnish his image or compromise the ideals that he lived for.”

“This bounden duty we owe our departed son as his loving and grieving family.

“And we wish that everyone will please respect our feelings,” Odumakin’s wife said.

