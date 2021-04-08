Odumakin, a man of great conviction, never betrayed Yoruba ― SSSG

The South-West Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG), on Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of spokesman of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing the late activist as a man of great conviction, who never for once betrayed the trust of the group.

The group said this after its joint security stakeholders rose from an urgent meeting to honour the deceased, who in his life, was the Chairman of its Strategic Department.

SSSG, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Alhaji Owolabi Amusat, while expressing sadness over Odumakin’s death, maintained that the late Afenifere publicity scribe had never for once betrayed the trust of the group.

“We have lost one of our best brains and courageous members who had been a symbol of what we stood for as a race and we will always work towards sustaining his ideals and the struggle for which he lived and died for,” the group said.

The group later appointed Alhaji Owolabi Amusat and Prophet Oluyemi Rufus Olufemi as the general secretary and treasurer of the group respectively.

The newly appointed members of the executive would henceforth be part of the team that would pilot the affairs of the group.

Meanwhile, Convener of the group and Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said the appointment of the new exco was an urgent response to the security challenges across the South-West.

“In view of the prevailing security challenges across the South-West, we have considered it imperative to keep a close watch at the unfolding events, bearing in mind the urgent need to get things done in the most appropriate way possible.

“This is our strategic department headed by the late Yinka Odumakin, of blessed memory and the only thing we owed him now is to sustain his lofty ideas, and work out the best modalities to solve the security situation in the South-West.

“The new exco will work closely with the larger group in ensuring that the South-West is safe for residents.” Iba Adams stated.

