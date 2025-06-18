Odu’a investment unveils agro-industrial hub in Ekiti

The Odu’a Investment Company Limited has unveiled an agro-industrial hub facility in Oke-Ako, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The South-West states–owned conglomerate also flagged off an agricultural empowerment initiative for no fewer than 100 young farmers in maize production, aimed at enhancing food security and fostering economic empowerment.

The project, titled Sustainable Development Project of Maize Micro-Enterprises in Ekiti State, is a collaborative initiative between Odu’a and the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), implemented through Odu’a’s agricultural subsidiary, Southwest Agriculture Company Limited (SWAgCo).

Speaking at the event in Oke-Ako, the Group Managing Director of Odu’a, Abdulrahman Yinusa, described the maize cultivation scheme as a testament to what is possible through collaborative efforts between committed partners and strong institutions.

He explained that the agro-industrial hub is not merely a production site but a comprehensive platform that integrates all key players in the agricultural value chain — including land development, input supply, mechanisation, processing, storage, and logistics.

According to Yinusa, “This hub at Oke-Ako Ekiti will be more than a production site. It is a platform designed to bring together actors across the agricultural value chain—from land development and input suppliers to mechanisation, processing, storage, and logistics services. It will foster inclusive growth, unlock job opportunities for our youth and women, and stimulate local economic development.

“As the investment holding company jointly owned by the South-West states, including our host, Ekiti State, we are committed to investing in ventures that unlock socio-economic value across our region.

“The hub and this initiative are bold first steps toward building a resilient agricultural future for Ekiti and South-West Nigeria. At Odu’a Investment Company Limited, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and meaningful benefits to the communities we serve.”

While unveiling the hub and the initiative, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji applauded Odu’a, SWAgCo, and BATNF for the project, describing it as a significant move towards youth empowerment, improved agricultural productivity, and sustainable development.

He said the initiative would help address hunger, boost productivity, and contribute to reducing insecurity, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The governor noted that agricultural interventions in the state have not only created employment but also helped reduce crime in high-risk zones such as the Agric Processing Zone.

Oyebanji further announced that with the anticipated success of the pilot phase of the maize initiative, the number of participating farmers would increase from 100 to several thousand.

“Don’t forget our administration’s six-point agenda. Two of its pillars—youth development and job creation, and agriculture and rural development—are directly addressed by this scheme.

“This programme is designed for the youth, and while we are starting with 100 participants, it will create employment for many more. Input sellers and service providers within the maize value chain will also benefit.

“For us, this kind of initiative reduces hunger, promotes productivity, generates employment, and most importantly, helps combat insecurity,” the governor said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of SWAgCo, Salami Owolabi, said the agro hub and training project align with the state’s strategic goals of ensuring food production, job creation, and economic growth.

“This initiative will deliver comprehensive training in good agricultural practices, facilitate access to critical inputs and credit, and support participants through harvesting, storage, and marketing—ultimately fostering long-term wealth creation and sustainability,” Owolabi stated.

The General Manager of the BAT Nigeria Foundation, Oludare Odusanya, reiterated the foundation’s mission to empower rural communities and smallholder farmers with the tools, training, and technology needed to thrive in agriculture.

