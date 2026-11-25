Ex-OAU VC, Omole, underscores relevance of AI to investment growth in South-West

THE Odua Investment Company on Tuesday celebrated its 50th anniversary, with its management conferring honours on the founding fathers, including the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and the late Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, for their selfless contribution to the growth of the region.

The awards were received on behalf of the two families by Ambassador (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu and Justice Ladiran Akintola, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, at the event held at the Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, Ambassador Awolowo-Dosunmu expressed appreciation to the management and board of Odua Investment for recognising the contributions and vision of the founding fathers.

She described the honour as a significant recognition of the foresight of the leaders who established the company to promote economic development and collective prosperity in the old Western Region.

She also acknowledged the efforts of successive administrations, boards and management teams in sustaining the institution over the past five decades, urging them to preserve the founding vision while positioning the company for greater achievements in the years ahead.

In his keynote address at the event, former vice chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Bamitale Omole, underscored the relevance of Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation and strategic asset utilisation to investment growth in the South-West.

Omole urged the management of the Odua Investment Company Limited to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the technological innovation to drive the economy of the region.

He said the new technological innovation would aid the company’s migration from holding inherited development to productive investments capable of generating sustainable returns, creating jobs and improving the region’s economy.

Omole noted that owning valuable assets does not automatically translate to prosperity, but that Odua Investment must deliberately unlock its economic potential through strategic investments and effective management.

Professor Omole identified agriculture, real estate, telecommunications, water, processing and storage as sectors in which the company could expand its investments.

He also urged Odu’a to make technology central to its operations, noting that Artificial Intelligence, data-driven decisions and other emerging innovations would shape the future of successful businesses.

“The next generation of enterprises will be digital. They will be defined by the smart use of data, the speed of information, technology and the ability to adapt,” he said.

He specifically recommended the use of drones in agriculture and logistics, saying emerging technologies could improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Omole also emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability and competent leadership in sustaining the company’s growth.

“Capital can be raised, assets can be acquired, technology can be purchased, but institutional trust, once damaged, is much harder to rebuild, he noted.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abdulrahman Yinusa, said Odu’a recorded a profit before tax of N23.58bn in 2025, describing the performance as part of a 410 percent growth trajectory.

He said the company had paid dividends to its shareholder states for 11 consecutive years, totalling N1.53bn since 2015.

Yinusa added that Agusto & Co upgraded the company’s credit rating from A+ to AA- with a stable outlook in 2025.

He said the company’s Strategic Roadmap, SRC 2.0, was designed to achieve N30bn cash-backed profit before tax, N1tn in total assets and N50bn group revenue by 2030.