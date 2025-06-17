Odua cooperative conglomerate seeks grants to move association forward

President of Odua Cooperative Conglomerate Limited (OCCL), Elder Felix Ajibade, has called for collaboration and support in order to achieve better funding opportunities to advance the projects of the association.

This effort is aimed at enhancing the economic empowerment of members, promoting sustainable development, and fostering community engagement.

He stated this at the stakeholders’ meeting held in Ibadan on Tuesday, where Federation President, Commissioner for Cooperative and Empowerment, Osun State, Chief Bayo Ogungbangbe; Permanent Secretary from Oyo State Ministry of Commerce, Directors of OCCL, among of others, were in attendance.

He disclosed that the meeting focused on the association’s position, just as he highlighted the action plan on the outcome of the World Meet in Giessen Conference, Freiberg, Germany hosted by IHK, global

The World Meets in Giessen brought together around 150 entrepreneurs and experts from countries such as Germany, Nigeria, China, Brazil, and India.

“The reports I have received from participants from the cooperative movements and the benefits brought about by the calling of this meeting, for us to discuss how best to benefit from the opportunities the conference provides.

“Cooperative movements since 1952 had been receiving subventions or grants, as the case may be, from the government: as of then (Western Nigeria), through the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. These grants and subventions, as of that time, solidified the foundation of the cooperative movement.

“It saddens me to inform you that since the period of the military regime to date, no government has deemed it fit to give grants to cooperative organisations, represented by the state federations.

“Consequent upon this and the opportunities the THK Conference provides, it is necessary to look for avenues to access international funds, grants or loans from donor agencies to help move the cooperative forward in South West Nigeria.”

Ajibade assured the members that the association will support the stakeholders in whatever capacity to access this fund.

Olajide Okesade, representative of the Oyo State Commissioner of the Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperative and Industry, Mrs Adebisi Olabode said Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will be glad to welcome the idea of the Odua Cooperative Conglomerate Limited.

Also, Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperative, Ogun State, Ademola Balogun represented by the Director of Cooperative Service, Ogun State, Samuel Mustapha said it’s worth recalling that the cooperative model was once a formidable economic driver in the old Western Region under the visionary leadership of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Through cooperatives, agricultural production was enhanced, employment was generated, and even a cooperative bank was established—until the recapitalisation policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria led to its unfortunate demise.”

In his remarks, Ogungbangbe said Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, had released funds for the cooperative society so as to function well.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

