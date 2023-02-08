Odu’a Investment Company Limited will, on Thursday 9th February, commission the Phase 1 of Westlink Iconic Estate located in Ibadan.

Westlink Iconic Estate is a joint venture project between Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Chapter 4 Estates Ltd situated next to Nigeria Brewery at Alakia in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement by the company, “The 67 households Phase 1 of Westlink Iconic Estate consists of 4 and 5 bedroom detached and semi-detached duplexes and 3 bedroom apartment flats all tastefully finished within this medium density gated real estate development that is planned to be the largest private sector real estate development in Oyo State.

“This is another hallmark delivery of quality housing by Odu’a Investment in unlocking value from its real estate portfolio through strategic joint venture.”

Dignitaries expected at the commissioning include the Vice President, the six governors of the owner states, high networth individuals, government functionaries, business partners and other stakeholders of the Odu’a Investment.

