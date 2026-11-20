Over 500 residents of Ikire, Osun State, benefited from free medical care and food items on Friday as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited.

The free medical outreach, held at Ikire Town Hall, was organised by the Odu’a Investment Foundation (OIF), the social investment arm of the company.

Delivering his address, the Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr Abdulrahman Yinusa, said the anniversary was deliberately designed to go beyond corporate celebrations.

He said the anniversary theme, “Celebrating Our Legacy, Embracing the Future,” reflected the company’s commitment to building on its legacy through responsible investments and initiatives that improve lives.

Yinusa, who was represented by the Head of Special Projects, Olusoji Sangobiyi, said the foundation seeks to improve lives, create opportunities and promote sustainable community development through its interventions in healthcare, education and youth empowerment.

“As Odu’a celebrates 50 years of enterprise, resilience and service, we believe this milestone should go beyond corporate celebration. It should also be an opportunity to touch lives and give back to the communities we serve.

“We recognise that access to basic healthcare remains a challenge for many. By bringing qualified medical professionals and essential healthcare services closer to the people, we hope to encourage preventive healthcare and improve access to medical attention.

“We believe health is wealth. When people are healthy, they can work, care for their families and contribute to the development of their communities,” he added.

He noted that residents benefited from free medical consultations, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, height and weight measurements, eye tests, medical advice, medication support and food items.

Sangobiyi further added that the medical team comprised specialist consultants, medical officers, a dentist, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals.

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Odu’a Investment Foundation, Mrs Abiola Ajayi, said the gesture was part of the organisation’s efforts to give back to society.

She said the organisation decided to take the outreach to Ikire because Osun State is one of its key stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, the coordinating physician and former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Lewis Akinola, said beneficiaries would undergo blood sugar, blood pressure and eye tests, as well as other general medical examinations.

“Drugs will be given to beneficiaries, and those in need of further intervention will be referred,” he said.

In his remarks, the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olanrewaju Tajudeen, appreciated Odu’a Investment for the gesture.

He described the outreach as a continuation of the legacy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and urged the company to sustain the good work.

“Today’s outreach is a laudable one. We appreciate Odu’a Investment Company for this. As we all know, this is the legacy of the late sage, Pa Obafemi Awolowo, and we urge the organisation to continue with the good work.”