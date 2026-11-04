Ododo woos private investors to Kogi, promises enabling environment

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has intensified efforts to attract private investment to the state, declaring Kogi an emerging destination for business opportunities as he commissioned the newly constructed Imperium Palatium Hotel in Lokoja.

The governor described the multimillion-naira hospitality facility, established by His Royal Highness, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, the Elulu of Mopa, as a strong demonstration of investor confidence in Kogi’s economic potential. He urged other wealthy individuals, corporate organisations and business leaders to take advantage of the state’s growing opportunities.

Ododo, who congratulated the monarch on bringing the investment to Kogi, said the decision to establish a facility of such standard in Lokoja was a bold demonstration of confidence in the state’s future and a practical contribution to economic growth.

He noted that Kogi possessed enormous investment advantages, including its strategic geographical location, population, natural resources and connectivity to different parts of the country, stressing that these opportunities remained largely untapped.

Ododo particularly appealed to successful Kogites at home and in the diaspora, as well as external investors, to bring their businesses and investments to the state. He assured them that his administration was committed to providing the security, infrastructure and policies required for businesses to flourish.

According to him, his administration was working towards building an economy in which the private sector would become a major driver of employment, wealth creation and sustainable development, rather than relying solely on government for job opportunities.

“Government cannot employ everybody, but we can create the environment for businesses to employ thousands,” Ododo declared, assuring prospective investors that his administration would continue to remove barriers to investment and strengthen the confidence of the business community.

He also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, particularly in strengthening security across the country, noting that improved security remained fundamental to attracting investors and sustaining economic activities.

The governor maintained that every hotel, factory, shopping complex and other private enterprise established in Kogi represented more than a business venture, describing such investments as important contributions to job creation, youth empowerment, tourism development and the expansion of the state’s economic base.

In his remarks, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Tijani Anaje, commended the founder for establishing the facility in Kogi State and appreciated Governor Ododo for creating an atmosphere conducive to private enterprise. He also called on investors to take advantage of the state’s business opportunities.

The founder of Imperium Palatium Hotel, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo for his administration’s commitment to security and development, describing the government’s efforts as encouraging to investors.