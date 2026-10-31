Ododo reaffirms commitment to N31bn Lokoja international market

The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the ₦31 billion Lokoja International Ultra-Modern Market in Zone 8, describing the project as a strategic investment aimed at easing traffic congestion around Nataco Junction and boosting commercial activities in the state.

Governor Ahmed Ododo gave the assurance during an inspection of the ongoing project over the weekend, expressing satisfaction with the level of work and pledging his administration’s continued support for its timely completion.

Located along Hassan Katsina Road, the 25-hectare market is designed to accommodate traders from seven existing markets across Lokoja.

The facility will feature modern shops, warehouses, market halls, banking facilities, a clinic, a fire station, a food court, an abattoir, security infrastructure, as well as designated parking and loading areas.

The project, being handled by SABC Construction Limited, is expected to provide a lasting solution to persistent traffic congestion and safety challenges around the existing International Market at Nataco Junction.

By relocating trading activities to a more organised environment, the new market is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and create a better business atmosphere for traders, customers and transport operators.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, alongside other relevant government agencies, is providing supervisory oversight to ensure quality construction and compliance with approved standards.

With an estimated investment of ₦31 billion and financing support through Sukuk, the project is expected to generate employment, stimulate local businesses, improve the movement of goods and services, and strengthen Lokoja’s position as a major commercial gateway connecting Northern and Southern Nigeria.

The market, which has a 2027 completion target, represents one of the significant investments in the state’s commercial infrastructure under the Ododo administration.

Its successful delivery is expected to transform the commercial landscape of Lokoja, particularly by addressing the longstanding congestion around Nataco Junction while providing traders with modern facilities and a more conducive business environment.

The government is also expected to establish an effective management and maintenance framework to guarantee the sustainability of the facility after completion.