The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mr Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

According to him, Sheidu’s appointment is a confirmation of his astuteness in his chosen profession and the confidence reposed in him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in repositioning the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in a press statement issued on Tuesday, said the governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding an accomplished Kogite worthy of such a strategic appointment.

“The appointment of Mr Mohammed Sheidu aligns with the renewed determination of the Tinubu Administration to ensure security and promote prosperity. We will all support him to succeed in his new assignment,” he said.

He said the President has shown his faith in the best of Kogi to work with him to accomplish the Renewed Hope Agenda for a greater Nigeria.

Governor Ododo said the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu demonstrates an unswerving commitment of Mr President to working with young, committed and resourceful Nigerians regardless of their state of origin, assuring Mr President of his readiness to lead Kogites from the front in supporting his policies and programs which are generally for the betterment of our dear nation.

“We have no doubt that Mr Mohammed Sheidu will bring the Kogi spirit of excellence to bear in setting standards that will justify the meritorious consideration behind his appointment. As a renowned security consultant, the new Executive Secretary will no doubt use this opportunity to open more doors for the Nigerian youth to be entrusted with strategic responsibilities in governance.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE