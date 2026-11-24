THE people of Oganenigwu ward in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State have commended Governor Usman Ododo for the ongoing construction of the Iyale–Odolu–Efu–Oganenigwu road, describing the project as a historic intervention that is turning a dream that has endured for more than 200 years into reality.

The community expressed appreciation during an inspection of the ongoing construction by a delegation of indigenes and political and community leaders from the local government area.

The delegation was led by Dr. Hassan Ocholi, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The inspection provided an opportunity for the delegation to assess the progress of work and commend the government for what they described as a landmark infrastructure project capable of transforming the economic and social fortunes of the area.

Speaking during the exercise, Managing Director of Swaley Nigeria Limited, the construction firm handling the project, Wale Olaleye, praised Governor Ododo for ensuring the timely release of funds to facilitate the smooth execution of the project.

Olaleye reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality construction, assuring the governor and the people of Oganenigwu that the road would be completed by the end of November.

Also, a community women leader, Mrs. Monica Agojeju, expressed gratitude to Governor Ododo for addressing a major infrastructural challenge that generations of residents had endured.

She described the road construction as a historic milestone that would ease transportation difficulties, improve connectivity and create new opportunities for economic growth and social development.

Agojeju noted that the project represented a significant turning point for Oganenigwu, whose people had waited for more than two centuries for the realisation of the long-awaited road.

Community leaders and other stakeholders expressed optimism that the completed road would enhance the movement of agricultural produce, stimulate commercial activities, improve access to neighbouring communities and attract further development to the area.

They highlighted the economic importance of Oganenigwu as one of the leading cashew-producing communities in the state and Nigeria, noting that improved road infrastructure would benefit cashew farmers, produce merchants and other businesses on the agricultural value chain.

The road, according to stakeholders would significantly reduce transportation challenges, facilitate the evacuation of cashew produce and strengthen the community’s economic contribution to the state and Nigerian economy.

The Iyale–Odolu–Efu–Oganenigwu road project was awarded by the government in August 2025, with construction commencing shortly afterwards.

Approximately 14 months into execution, the project is reportedly 80 percent complete, raising hopes among residents that the long-awaited infrastructure will soon become a reality.

The people of Oganenigwu consequently thanked Ododo for the intervention, expressing confidence that the completion of the road would leave a lasting legacy of development and improved living conditions for present and future generations.