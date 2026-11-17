Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has inaugurated the Kogi State APC Presidential Campaign Council, taking charge as chairman, with former Senator Smart Adeyemi appointed Director-General ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration, held on Tuesday at the Government House, Lokoja, brought together prominent party leaders and stakeholders, with former Governor Yahaya Bello, former Governor Captain Idris Wada, former Deputy Governor Arc. Yomi Awoniyi and Chief Edward Onoja named as campaign patrons.

Governor Ododo charged members of the council to place party unity above personal interests, describing collective responsibility, grassroots mobilisation and effective coordination as critical to the task ahead.

He said the APC must engage Nigerians with its record of achievements and vision for the future rather than political rhetoric, urging members to take the campaign message across the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas, 239 wards and 3,508 polling units in Kogi State.

The governor also highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support for Kogi’s development, citing the approval of the Kogi International Airport, improved federal revenue allocations and other infrastructure initiatives as significant opportunities for the state.

He listed ongoing projects and interventions in education, healthcare, roads, agriculture, security and youth empowerment as areas where his administration was translating available resources into tangible benefits for residents.

Ododo maintained that the relationship between the Federal Government and Kogi State had opened new development opportunities, stressing that another four years of collaboration could further expand infrastructure, investment, healthcare, education and economic opportunities.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Senator Smart Adeyemi, commended the governor’s leadership and highlighted the Tinubu administration’s appointments of Kogi indigenes to important national positions, including ministerial and strategic institutional offices.

Adeyemi also referenced the ongoing Kogi International Airport project, recalling how critics had previously questioned his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation because the state had no airport.

Other key appointments include Deputy Governor Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu and Engr. Aliyu Ezzu Momoh as vice-chairmen; Ali Bello as Council Coordinator, with Hilary Ojomah Egwudah as deputy; and Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo as Coordinating Director, Strategic Communication.

Comrade Majeed Dahiru was named State Presidential Campaign Spokesman, while Abdulaziz Idris King, Suberu Adagu, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, Yakubu Yusuf Okala and Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) were assigned responsibilities for election planning, administration, stakeholder mobilisation, logistics and security, respectively.

Governor Ododo congratulated the appointees and charged them to demonstrate commitment, discipline and integrity, stressing that the council’s success would be measured by effective grassroots engagement and a united party structure across the state.