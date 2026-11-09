Ododo flags off construction of 37km Idah–Ibaji road

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has flagged off the construction of the 37-kilometre Ejule–Ojeba–Unale–Onyedega road, linking Idah Local Government Area to the headquarters of Ibaji Local Government Area, with a completion period of 30 months.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Ododo described the project as a major step towards fulfilling his administration’s commitment to opening up rural communities and connecting residents to greater economic opportunities.

“When I promised to fix this road, some people were already asking why work had not started. But governance is not a magic show. I cannot bring equipment here for the cameras only to take them away the next day. We took our time to complete the necessary due diligence. Now we are ready, now we are here, and now the work begins,” he said.

According to him, his administration will not allow political disagreements to determine the distribution of infrastructure and other development projects across the state.

“Even if you hate Ododo, please love development. A child should not be denied food because the parents disagree. I am here for development, and I will not be distracted,” the governor declared.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and economic reforms, expressing appreciation for the Federal Government’s support towards development at the state level.

Describing the Idah–Ibaji road as a historic intervention, Governor Ododo said its completion would improve access to markets, strengthen transportation networks and create better opportunities for farmers, traders, young people and families.

He charged CCECC to deliver quality work in accordance with the approved specifications, warning that the people of the area had waited long enough for a durable road.

In a related development, Governor Ododo cautioned traditional rulers against actions capable of generating communal crises and insecurity, urging them to use their positions to promote peace and unity.

He warned that any traditional ruler found culpable of instigating conflict between communities would face the consequences in accordance with the law and applicable procedures.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Honourable Momoh Salami Ozigi, described the flag-off as the fulfilment of a long-awaited promise to the people of Idah and Ibaji.

He said the Idah–Ibaji road had remained a major challenge for residents for over two decades, explaining that its deplorable condition had affected transportation, agricultural production, healthcare delivery and other economic activities.

“For over 20 years, the Idah–Ibaji road has been a nightmare, a story of pain and loss. It is a road that cuts off our people during the rainy season. Farmers lose their produce, mothers find it difficult to access hospitals, and our economic life is crippled by flooding and failed portions,” he said.

The commissioner also appealed to residents, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to provide a peaceful working environment for the contractors and protect government property.

In their separate remarks, the Chairmen of Ibaji and Idah Local Government Areas, Honourable Alexander Ukwela and Honourable Sule Amodu, respectively, expressed appreciation to the governor for commencing the project.

The Ibaji council chairman recalled that Governor Ododo had visited the area on July 13, 2026, when he promised to reconstruct the road from Idah to the headquarters of Ibaji Local Government Area.

He described the flag-off as the beginning of the fulfilment of that commitment, noting that the project would ease transportation and improve the living conditions of residents.

Ukwela pledged the support of the local government and community stakeholders towards the successful execution of the project.

Also speaking, the representative of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, Henry Shuo, thanked the Kogi State Government for the confidence reposed in the company and promised to complete the project between the stipulated period of 30-month.

He disclosed that the project would involve the construction of a 37-kilometre carriageway measuring approximately 10.3 metres in width, alongside six new bridges and other supporting infrastructure.