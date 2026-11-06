Ododo assures NYSC Corps members of security, welfare in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare, security and successful service experience of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch C, Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Asaya, Kabba.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Aridaojo Monday Anyebe, the governor said his administration would continue to provide the necessary support and a conducive environment for the effective implementation of the NYSC scheme in Kogi State.

Ododo described the NYSC as a strategic platform for promoting national unity, integration and peaceful coexistence, while also providing skilled manpower to critical sectors of the economy.

He assured the corps members that their safety and welfare would remain a priority for his administration, stressing that appropriate security measures would be maintained throughout their service year in the state.

The governor urged the corps members to maximise the opportunities provided by the orientation programme by acquiring new skills, knowledge, discipline, leadership qualities and positive attitudes to enhance their personal and professional development.

He also challenged them to set higher standards and strive to surpass the achievements of previous corps members.

Congratulating the corps members on completing their academic programmes and transitioning into national service, Ododo urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of their institutions, families and communities.

He further commended the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Chris Moneke Chika Tochi, and her management team for their dedication to the successful administration of the scheme and the welfare of corps members in Kogi State.

Declaring the orientation course formally open, the governor encouraged the corps members to embrace the spirit of service, unity and patriotism that underpin the NYSC programme.

In her remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator charged the corps members to strictly observe the rules and regulations governing the orientation exercise.

Mrs Tochi warned that the camp administration would not tolerate indiscipline, misconduct or any act capable of undermining the objectives of the orientation programme.

She urged the corps members to demonstrate discipline, responsibility and respect for constituted authority, noting that the orientation camp was designed to prepare them for the responsibilities and challenges of national service.

The NYSC coordinator appreciated the Kogi State Government for its continued support for the scheme and appealed for further intervention, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and other facilities at the orientation camp.

The ceremony reaffirmed the partnership between the Kogi State Government and the NYSC in promoting youth development, national integration, discipline and the deployment of human capital for sustainable development.