Odedeji admonishes on importance of giving thanks to God

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos West, The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. James Olusola Odedeji admonished the gathering on the importance of giving thanks to God.

He made this known at the 25th thanksgiving service of 25th anniversary of Dowen College, Lekki at the Christ Church Cathedral in Marina, Lagos.

Quoting from Psalm 34 vs 3-5, and Psalm 118, Odedeji noted that cultivating the attitude of gratitude was imperative.

“We are here today at the 25th anniversary of Dowen College to praise and give gratitude to God for helping the school reach this milestone.

“The school has moulded character and touched lives, this is a service of thanksgiving and gratitude to God.

“It is a service of acknowledging God for what he has done for the school. Some started with Dowen, but may have folded up. The school is still waxing strong.

“We are here to praise God for our children and the school.” Odedeji said.

Odedeji, while also quoting from Philippians chapter 4, urged the founder not to be anxious about anything.

He admonished the school to continue to trust in God and be thankful.

The Bishop prayed for the uplift of the school and the founder.

He, therefore, advised the founders to invest more in human capital development as an enduring legacy that stand the test of time

The Bishop prayed that they would celebrate more years and that God would continue to help them.

“You will celebrate more years. God will continue to help you in all aspects. The school will excel, it will never liquidate.”

Dr. Adewale Adeoye, Head of the Management team, at Dowen College, Lekki, said that the school’s vision had been to ensure that every child develops “to be the best”.





Adeoye said that the college has grown over the past 25 years as a school focused on raising children with Godly virtues, strong academic backgrounds, a good appreciation of their national cultures and the bedrock of strong discipline.

“Annually, about 10 per cent of the school population enjoys scholarships from the school, which extends to the Lagos Anglican Dioceses.

“We will continue with our CSR projects, promote green initiatives, keep students safe always and simply allow them to shine their light around the community.” He said.

