ODCF condemns continued kidnap of farmers in Oke-Ogun

Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF) has described the continued abduction of farmers for ransom in the region as condemnable, while calling on the Federal and State governments to find a lasting solution to the trend.

In a statement signed by the president of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Raji SAN a copy of which was made available to journalists on Monday, the group noted that the incident of kidnap of farmers in their farm is an indication that apart from seeking to collect ransom, the perpetrators aimed at crippling the source of food items for the common people.

Recall that four farmhands that includes the manager of a poultry farm and his girlfriend were abducted last Saturday afternoon at the Oyo State Farm settlement along Iseyin-Ipapo-Saki road in Iseyin local government.

ODCF, while commending the prompt response of the security agencies to the incident, called on the leadership of the Nigerian police and the military to increase the presence of their men in the Oke-Ogun zone, to discourage criminalities.

“We appreciate the efforts of the various security agencies on this particular issue as we have seen reinforcement from the Nigerian Army and Amotekun into the forest to search for the victims and the kidnappers, this is commendable.

“Now is time for our people to be cognizant of those things that happen around them and give prompt information to the security agencies to work on before crime is committed, we shall overcome this.

“We also want to call on the military and police leadership to please make possible an increase in the presence of their men in this areas within the Oke-Ogun region, their presence with good standard of operation will dissuade criminalities and give our people confidence to go about their businesses.”

ODCF, also used the occasion to call on religion leaders to intensify prayers towards ridding Nigeria, Oyo State and Oke-Ogun region of unpalatable occurrences, saying only prayers and concerted efforts by all will make peace sustainable.

The search for the four kidnapped farmers has been on since Saturday, as the local security men, police and military personnel have been on the trail of the kidnappers till the moment.