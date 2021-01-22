Obudu Mountain Resort gets 60KW solar plant to solve perennial power problems

There is a ray of hope for Obudu Mountain Resort as what destination lovers complained about at the nature-enhanced holiday enclave is getting quick response from the government with the aim to strategically bring it back to standard.

The power problem issue at the holiday resort has been taken care of as visitors to the ranch is surprised that supply is on for 12 hours a day and this is because the issue is being attended to by the government of Cross River State, through the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Obudu Mountain Resort, Honorable Bobby Ekpenyong, who has shared pictures and videos of the solar panels installation at the ranch.

After the huge success of the 2020 December season which saw influx of visitors which led to maximum utilisation of the ranch facilities, power and catering issues were noticeable. All complaints from the Christmas weekend bordered on the issue of electricity which also affected the water supply.

The other complaint had to do with food and beverage management. According to Ekpenyong, a 60Kw solar energy plant is now ready to power the ranch along with the many industrial generators already in use. With these alternative power supplies, the ranch is now, assured of 24 hours light.

Before now the ranch relied heavily on generators for power. The mountain villas (the Governor’s Lodge, the Presidential Lodge, the Conference Centre, the Waterpark and the Cable Car) all used different generators.used different generators.

Water is pumped from the foot to the top of the ranch hill daily because the ranch is not connected to the national grid and the height of the hill and the location has made power to be a major issue.

“The Obudu Mountain Resort turnaround maintenance has seen to the restoration of the African huts and also in December, the cable car was fully restored.

“Again, the popular African huts which were abandoned for about eight years were revamped in December by the management it was and used on Christmas Day.

“This was part of the gradual decline suffered by the popular resort in the recent past. The resort was completely abandoned from 2017 to 2019. There has been a gradual restoration of the facilities,” Ekpenyong said.

The governor has also approved to pay all salary arrears owed the staff. According to the SA to the governor, “we have paid all staff and training has begun to cover all lapses observed during the Yuletide. New uniforms have been made to make them look smart.”

He also said there are plans to enrich the locals by training them on some value chain activities they can engage to take advantage of the influx of tourists.

“We are working hard to bring back the glory of the resort and improve on what I met on the ground.”

Recently, the Naija7Wonders team made up of journalists and tour operators came on a fact-finding tour and made 25 recommendations, all of which have been fully implemented by the ranch management. The Christmas package promoted by the resort was well patronised and the ranch was busy all through the Yuletide. According to Ekpenyong, the resort will soon be the toast of the region.

