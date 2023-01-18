Obudu Cattle Ranch will bounce back soon —Donald Duke

Former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke on Monday in Obanliku, near Calabar, bemoaned the present state of the once famous Obudu Cattle Ranch.

Duke, however, said that the time for restoration was near and urged the people of the locality not to lose hope.

The former governor said this while addressing traditional rulers in the locality at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship campaign team belted in the area.

He noted that the people of the state needed a public-spirited person to restore their hope, adding that the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, has all it takes to restore lost hope.

“To hold a public office, you must be a public-spirited person. Sandy is a public-spirited person and that is what we need at this stage in our dear state.

“We have lost so many things in the last couple of years in this state. Sandy knows the politics of the state. He is not a stranger. We have seen the result of a stranger.

“We need someone who can give us hope that today will be better than yesterday. Sandy is here to restore hope of the people,” Duke said.

In his remarks, Onor promised that his government would adopt a bottom-top approach in governing the state.

While urging them to bring back the PDP to the seat of power in the state, the governorship candidate noted that the party has the experience and the people to right the wrongs of the present administration in the state.

“We won’t determine what you want but will sit and listen to your problems, see how we will tackle them within the available resources of the state.





“My experience as a former council chairman, former commissioner and now a legislator, has prepared me enough for the mantle of leadership of Cross River.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Obanliku Local Government Area of the state, Dr Amos Itim, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, also bemoaned the present state of Obudu Cattle Ranch, adding that he weeps each time he visits the ranch.

He, however, said that as people that love good things, peace and progress, they will continue to pray for the good of the state.

“Leadership is made by God and not by human beings. We know that before you make up your mind, God had already ordained the project, especially when he knows you have a good heart,” the monarch said.

