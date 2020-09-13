OBT raises the bar with debut album, ‘Birdie’

Three years after his debut single, fast rising music star, Adigun Samson Adeyinka, otherwise known as OBT, keeps raising the bar when it matters most for him.

Following his several successes in the music industry with the release of singles that topped music charts across platforms, OBT appears ready to show the music world why he’s not a push over.

For somebody who studied music production in South Africa, OBT returned to Nigeria where he founded what he called ‘95 Issue- a creative media frontier that gave the rising star the much needed platform on which his first single, killah was released in 2017.

He would go on to release a string of songs including a wave making song, Medasi, an electric rhythm that aptly combines the singer’s elements of Ghana and Nigeria.

Three years have gone, now Killah singer is returning to the music scene with a debut body of work with a 12-track album, entitled Birdie.

Birdie, according to OBT, chronicles his personal struggles in life through the years of travelling across the African continent.

According to him, the new album embelishes diverse afro-based sound cohesively in what looked like a genius move for the singer.

In his words, OBT said “the journey to putting together this debut album might have been longer than I envisioned but the destination never changed.”

“This is a project that took me on a several musical journeys and I am excited to be giving a part of me to fans across the globe”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…