Obsessions, Compulsions, and the Truth About OCD: It’s Not What You Think

Many years ago, a friend of mine whose husband would come to pick her up from work. The first time I joined them in their car for a lift I noticed the seats were covered with pure white linen instead of the usual leather. For someone with three young kids, I found it a bit unusual. I kept wondering how on earth those seats stayed so spotless with children in primary school. And each time I happened to ride in that car, the white seats always looked freshly cleaned, not a single stain in sight. Honestly, I would feel a bit self-conscious sitting there because the seats sparkled like no one had ever touched them.

In my mind, I concluded he must have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). I hadn’t studied psychology then, so to me, that level of neatness could only be explained by a mental health condition. One day, I jokingly told his wife how neat her husband was, and she laughed and told me that even the rag they used to clean their floors at home was white, that her husband prefers them white. For a woman, I thought, maybe it was understandable.

But for a man to be that meticulous? It sealed it for me. I thought he definitely had OCD.

Not until years later, when I studied clinical psychology, that I understood how misunderstood OCD really is, that for my friend’s;s husband, it was simply a personality trait, because there were no intrusive thoughts or hidden fears behind it, just a preference for spotless order.

I have heard so many people casually say, “He’s OCD” just because someone is neat or loves things in order. But being orderly or perfectionistic doesn’t automatically mean you have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. True OCD is far more than a preference for cleanliness. It’s an exhausting cycle of unwanted thoughts and repetitive actions that people feel powerless to stop, even when they know it doesn’t make sense.

Today, we will take a closer look at what OCD really is, how it shows up, why it happens, and how people can get the right help to manage it. If you’ve ever wondered whether your own habits cross the line into something more, or you care about someone who struggles with these patterns, I hope this piece helps you see beyond the myths and reminds you that help and healing are always possible.

So what exactly is OCD? Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a mental health condition where a person gets trapped in a cycle of unwanted thoughts, called obsessions, and feels pushed to do certain things, called compulsions, to quiet the fear or discomfort those thoughts bring. These thoughts often come suddenly and feel impossible to shake off, even when the person knows they don’t make logical sense.

It’s not simply about liking things neat or being a perfectionist. That’s one of the biggest misconceptions.

Many people have routines, high standards, or a love for order but real OCD goes far beyond that. For people living with OCD, the mind latches onto certain fears, images, or doubts that can feel terrifying.

And to calm the anxiety, they feel forced to repeat certain actions or mental rituals, sometimes for hours a day.

Imagine someone who feels a strong fear that they might accidentally harm someone they love, even when they’d never do such a thing. Or someone who constantly checks and re-checks if they locked the door because the thought of danger keeps repeating in their mind like a broken record. It’s not about wanting to be extra careful, it’s the fact that the mind won’t let the thought go until the ritual feels “just right.”

I read about a young woman who was a new mother, already tired and anxious from sleepless nights, when her mind began to whisper the most terrifying thought: What if I hurt my baby? She loved her child more than anything. But the thought came back, again and again, like an uninvited guest that wouldn’t leave. She’d hide the knives in the kitchen, avoid holding her baby near stairs, and check every door lock three or four times before she could breathe easily. She knew she’d never actually harm her child and that was the torment. The fear that maybe, just maybe, she wasn’t safe in her own mind.

This is how OCD shows up for many people, not as a love for being clean and organized, but as a mind hijacked by intrusive, unwanted thoughts. Some people fear they’ll accidentally hit a pedestrian with their car, so they circle back to check the road again and again, unable to trust their own eyes. Others worry they’ll poison their family with undercooked food and scrub the same pot until their hands are raw. These thoughts are not chosen. They don’t make someone dangerous or reckless. They make someone human but a human caught in an exhausting cycle of fear and false alarms.

For many people, OCD starts young. Maybe you remember as a child feeling the need to arrange your pencils a certain way, or touch a doorknob repeatedly to feel “just right.” Or maybe it creeps in later, triggered by heartbreak, loss, or the stress of becoming a parent, starting a new job, or facing the world alone.

Sadly, many people with OCD hide their struggles. They know the thoughts are irrational, but they can’t just “stop” them. And yet, because pop culture often jokes about being “so OCD” when someone likes things neat, the real pain behind OCD is often dismissed.

At its core, OCD is an exhausting battle between the mind’s intrusive worries and the actions it demands for relief. It can affect how someone works, relates with family, makes decisions, or simply lives in the moment. That’s why OCD is not about being overly clean or particular, it’s about an anxiety loop that can steal precious time, energy, and peace of mind. Understanding this helps us see why OCD needs more than jokes, it needs empathy and proper support.

You already know I love explaining the science behind every mental health condition. Look forward to the concluding episode next week where I will explain the science behind it and share how one can get support through medication or therapy. Till then, take good care of your mind and be kind to yourself

and others.

And by the way, Mental Health Diary is one year today, we’ve shared 52 amazing weeks together. Thank you for being here.

