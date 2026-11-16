Oborewvori approves new allowances for Delta health workers

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved a fresh package of incentives for health workers in the state, with doctors now earning the highest salary in the country.

The approvals cover the professional allowance and specialist allowance table for doctors in the state, as well as uniform allowance for other categories of health workers.

Speaking on the development on Monday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, recalled that the administration had previously approved 65 years as the retirement age for clinical workers in the health sector.

He explained that the latest approval for doctors is a correction already domesticated by the Federal Government, which the Delta State Government is now implementing to ensure there is no discrepancy between what the state pays and what the federal government pays.

“With the correction, Delta State doctors now earn the highest salary in the country.

“The government also approved a uniform allowance for 3,537 other health workers in the state.

“Under the arrangement, members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals on Level 8 and above will receive N100,000 as uniform allowance, while those below Level 8 will receive N50,000.

“For the Medical and Health Workers Union, with over 2,900 workers, those on Level 13 and above will receive N100,000, while those on Level 12 and below will receive N25,000.”

Dr Onojaeme thanked Governor Oborevwori specially for the approvals, saying the gesture will help stabilise the health system and attract a qualified workforce to Delta State.

According to him, the approvals would help stabilise the health sector, boost workers’ morale and enhance the state’s capacity to attract and retain qualified professionals.

The state government, in its 2027 budgetary estimates, proposed the sum of N50 billion for the health sector.