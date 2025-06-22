Oborevwori’s China visit: Delta to benefit in waste management innovation — Commisioner

The recent visit of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to China promises to bring transformative benefits to the state, particularly in waste management innovation and investment attraction.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who accompanied the governor on the trip. He said the invitation extended to Governor Oborevwori to attend the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) and Exhibition in Macau was based on Delta State’s track record of delivering quality infrastructure and prompt payment of contracts.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Aniagwu—flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Mr Olisa Ifeajika—said:

“We were invited on account of two major policies of the Oborevwori administration. One is his nack for excellence in terms of the job that is being executed.

“Two is the very, very unprecedented approach to both project mobilization and the prompt payment of certificates that are raised genuinely.

“These are contractors across the globe who also do jobs or carry out jobs or construction work in different pars of the globe. They have seen that the Oborevwori model is good for development,” he explained.

He highlighted key areas of engagement during the China visit, including discussions on modern waste management systems, rural infrastructure development, and potential investments.

He said: “We saw a company that is into transforming waste materials that you could gather from dumps, which of course is available everywhere, and has become a challenge for us across the length and breadth of this country, but that you can convert it and use it to generate energy and power your homes.

“That is something of interest, and we are quite convinced in the thinking of the governor that we will advance that discussion so that we will see how possibly we can attract that kind of investment.

“We are proud to have been invited to a top-tier construction forum in Macau, China, an honor linked to Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to excellence and prompt contractor payments. These policies have gained international recognition, positioning Delta State as a model for quality infrastructure.”

He added that Governor Oborevwori’s insistence on world-class project standards impressed global stakeholders, reinforcing the expectation that all contractors in Delta must prioritise quality and accountability—further boosting confidence in the state’s governance.

“Recognition from China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a global infrastructure giant, validates our administration’s credibility. With their vast global portfolio, CCECC’s commendation confirms that Delta meets top engineering standards.

“The forum also opened doors for partnerships, especially in waste-to-energy. These engagements aim to elevate Delta from a local player to a respected global stakeholder in sustainable development,” he added.

Mr Aniagwu also reiterated that the Oborevwori administration is committed to upholding the integrity of contractual agreements.

He said: “Every contract has defined terms and a set duration, and once either party fails to meet those obligations, repudiation is both legal and necessary.

“A government focused on delivering timely infrastructure must act when projects fall behind schedule or violate terms, especially when public funds are involved.

“Several underperforming contracts have already been revoked and re-awarded, with new contractors now delivering at the expected pace. This approach ensures that Deltans receive value for money and that critical projects are not unnecessarily delayed due to inefficiency or lack of commitment from contractors.

“Going forward, any contractor failing to meet standards regardless of influence or backing will have their contract terminated.

“Governor Oborevwori is prioritizing results and service to the people, not personal interests. The administration remains firm in its resolve to ensure only capable contractors handle public projects.”

Aniagwu further disclosed that the administration has directed the Environment Taskforce to recover all government lands illegally occupied by individuals.

He said: “A clear example is the airport land, where encroachment threatens safety and could lead to loss of operational license. Securing the airport’s perimeter is critical to ensure safety from hazards like stray animals or fire outbreaks near the runway.

“Illegal structures have also been removed from key government areas, such as the Waterboard premises along Okpanam Road. Despite issuing warnings and providing ample notice, some individuals still erected shanties on government property.

“The administration now warns that future violators will not only be evicted but also prosecuted, as part of a broader effort to reclaim lands across all 25 local government areas.

“The government urges citizens to avoid acquiring lands without proper verification. If a government-owned property is no longer in use, the right approach is to request deacquisition through official channels not to trespass.

“Buying or building on government land without due process is a risk, as such properties will be reclaimed without compensation, regardless of personal investment.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE