Oborevwori urges Delta youths to join Army, paramilitary services

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has once again, appealed to all mentally, medically, and physically fit youths in the state to apply for the ongoing 89th Regular Recruits Intake of the Nigerian Army.

The Governor made the appeal through the State Awareness Creation Committee on Youth Enlistment into Military and Paramilitary Services, chaired by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Barrister ThankGod Harry Trakiriowei, during a sensitisation exercise on Tuesday in Aniocha South and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

He disclosed that the application deadline for candidates of Delta State origin has been extended from 17th to 24th May 2025, due to online glitches.

He also highlighted some of the benefits of military service, which include an attractive salary, the opportunity to further one’s education at government expense, and the pensionable, prestigious, and fulfilling nature of careers in the military and paramilitary services.

The Governor urged all eligible youths to apply online, free of charge, via the Nigerian Army recruitment portal.

He revealed that the Army has revised the entry qualification downwards from four credit passes in two sittings to four passes, including English Language, for both trades and non-trades applicants. This, he noted, makes enlistment even more accessible and attractive for Delta youths.

Governor Oborevwori assured that the state government would provide buses at strategic locations across the three senatorial districts to transport shortlisted applicants to and from Asaba for the screening exercise, scheduled to take place from 2nd to 16th June 2025.

He also urged local government chairmen, leaders of faith-based organisations, and traditional rulers to encourage and support their constituents in applying.

Similarly, the Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, and his Warri South West counterpart, Chief Sylvester Oromoni, encouraged eligible youths to spread the information and assured them of support, both financial and otherwise, to ensure successful enlistment.

The council chairmen commended Governor Oborevwori’s visionary leadership and achievements within his first two years in office.

They also expressed gratitude for the establishment of the awareness committee and pledged their full cooperation with the state’s recruitment drive.

Speaking to journalists, the committee chairman and Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon ThankGod Harry Trakiriowei, stated that the number of Delta applicants has increased since the awareness campaign began.

He expressed confidence that the state would meet its quota in the ongoing exercise, as directed by Governor Oborevwori.

In the same vein, the Committee’s Head of Media and Communications, and Director-General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said all military and paramilitary recruitment drives align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of both the federal and state governments. He reiterated the committee’s commitment to sensitising youths and encouraging them to take advantage of ongoing opportunities.

He noted the growing participation of Delta youths in military recruitment and commended the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, for his steadfast oversight and support on behalf of the Governor.

The committee is currently on a sensitisation tour of local government areas to educate young people on the numerous advantages of serving Nigeria through the armed forces and paramilitary services.

Those present at the campaign in Aniocha South and Warri South West included the Committee Chairman and Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon ThankGod Harry Trakiriowei; the two Council Chairmen, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike and Chief Sylvester Oromoni; their councillors; the Director-General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Dr Ngozi Mogbolu; Delta State Youth Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Kenneth Okorie; and committee members Mr Alfred Origbo and Mr Emma Egodo of the Directorate of Political and Security Services, Governor’s Office, Asaba, among others.