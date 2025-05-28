Oborevwori to inaugurate 42 projects to mark two-year in office.

Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, presented an address to the State House of Assembly even as he earmarked 42 road projects for inauguration in celebration of his administration’s second year in office.

The governor unveiled several of the projects, including the 46-kilometre dualisation of the Ughelli–Asaba Road (Sectors C1 and C2), the Isheagu/Ewulu Road, and the Phase I bridge.

Other projects for inauguration include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Mariere Street in Boji-Boji Agbor, the construction of the Kwale–Beneku bridge and approach roads, and the reconstruction of Orhorhor, Chechester, and Benjamin Oseregbaje roads in Sapele.

He also mentioned the construction of roads around Otovwodo junction in Ughelli and the maintenance, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and construction of various roads in Effurun and Ekpan.

Further works include the reconstruction of failed sections of Central Hospital Road, rehabilitation of the link road between the hospital and Police Command Roads in Warri, and the rehabilitation of General Hospital Road with a spur to Police Command Road from Warri/Sapele Road to Ajamimogha/Mabiaku Link Road.

Others he listed include the rehabilitation of Esisi Road from Warri/Sapele Road to Estate Roundabout with a spur to Nana College Road linking Ajamimogha Road, and the reconstruction of Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads in Warri.

Also listed for inauguration are the construction of internal roads in Kokori, Mudi Beach Street in Abraka, and the Uruagbesa Oria–Abraka Road, off Sapele–Abraka Road (Phase I). Other roads include; Itoma Road in Umeghe Umiagha–Abraka, General Hospital Road in Oghara, Idumu Etiti Street with a spur to Market Road in Owerre Olubor, and Mission Road/Ogboi Street with a spur to Ogwashi-Uku Road in Akumazi. Additional roads include Boji-Boji Owa/Otolokpo, Otekpo Road in Ellu Town, and the Okpolo-Enhwe–Uwheru Road (Phase III) in Okpolo-Enhwe–Uwheru Town.

Further projects include the Obi-Ibabu Road at Onicha-Ukwuani, Ohorhe/Adagbrass–Ugolo/Okuodiete Road, Ezesi Road in Orerokpe, Okan/Oviri–Agbarho/Orido Road in Agbarho, and the old Okpanam Road from Post Office junction through St. Michael’s Catholic Church Roundabout to Okpanam Bypass junction. There is also the access and internal road at the Headquarters of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Ibusa, Ichie James Obodoechi Avenue/Chikozie Okafor Road in Asaba, Okirighwre–Benin Road from Sapele–Warri Road to Gammon Bridge in Okirighwre, Sapele, and Arhavwarien Avenue in DSC Township, Udu.

More projects include Ododegho Road (Phase I) from Ekiugbo junction, off Ughelli–Patani Expressway in Ughelli, Ovwodoremor Avenue in Iwreovie–Ogor, Ofuegbe Street in Amai, and remedial work on the old Umutu–Eku Road through Abraka. There is also work on the township road in Ogbinbiri and Ogbudugbudu communities, a slipway at Soki Zion in Ogbinbiri Community, Warri North, Kokodiagbene Community Road, and internal roads and drains in Kurutie Town (Phase II) in Warri South West Local Government Area.

Governor Oborevwori also highlighted his administration’s flagship projects, which include; three flyovers and three slipways in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, saying; “these are currently at various stages of completion and are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026”. He added that other major road projects across the state are also progressing at different stages.

Delivering what he described as the first-ever State of the State Address in Delta’s history, Governor Oborevwori said the mid-term report reflects the philosophy of the MORE agenda, which is driven by the core values of servant leadership, transparency, accountability, innovation, and excellence.

He recalled that upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, he presented a roadmap for growing the economy, maintaining fiscal responsibility, enhancing a focused and efficient civil service, promoting investment, supporting social enterprises, and ensuring that the poor and vulnerable benefit from government policies and programmes.

He stated that his purpose at the assembly was to report on the progress made and to offer a glimpse of what to expect in the remaining two years of the administration.

Following the address, and for his prudent management of the State resources, the Delta State House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence in the governor.

The vote of confidence came through a resolution following a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Arthur Akpowowo, and was seconded by the member representing Uvwie State Constituency, Hon Edafe Emakpor.

Similarly, the House also commended him for what it described as visionary and transformational leadership, effective financial stewardship, and a firm commitment to human capital development across the state.

This was a sequel to a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, who praised Governor Oborevwori’s achievements in key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Ferguson Onwo, who represents Isoko South Constituency II, and was subsequently adopted through a unanimous voice vote presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House, Rt. Emomotimi Guwor noted that Governor Oborevwori had done excellently through transformational leadership and strategic financial management.

He thanked the governor on behalf of the House for the commendable work being done for the development of the state.

Oborevwori to inaugurate 42 projects to mark two-year in office.