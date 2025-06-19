Oborevwori: The people’s governor at 62

By: Charles Aniagwu

As Governor Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori turn 62 on June 19, 2025, the people of Delta State celebrate not just the milestone of age, but the enduring impact of a leader whose governance has brought transformation, hope, and responsible leadership. Born on June 19, 1963, Governor Oborevwori has proven himself a true people’s governor, distinguished by his unwavering passion for excellence, transparency, and inclusive development.

His administration’s key reforms are focused on modernising governance, improving social services (education, health), empowering youth and women, boosting infrastructure, and ensuring fiscal discipline, all within the framework of his “MORE Years Agenda.” These diverse reforms have, within the last two delivered meaningful development, created opportunities for all, triggered realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security in Delta State.

Since assuming office, Governor Oborevwori has brought renewed energy to governance through a deliberate focus on infrastructural renewal and human capital development. At the inception of his administration on May 29, 2023, Oborevwori was very clear on his vision to consolidate on the laudable milestones of his predecessor, Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa even as he was poised to break new grounds. This determination is captured in his “MORE Agenda,” which stands for:

Meaningful development,

Opportunities for all,

Realistic reforms,

Enhanced peace and security.

Governor Oborevwori has prioritized the completion of ongoing road projects and initiated new ones, especially in urban and riverine areas.

His urban renewal initiatives have brought about the upgrading of key towns like Warri, Effurun, and Asaba, aiming to improve aesthetics and functionality. These of course is without prejudice to the administration’s transformative strides in a number of local government headquarters.

With over 513 roads projects across the state, spanning nearly 1,500 kilometers of roads, bridges, and flyovers, he has prioritized quality delivery. Key landmark projects such as the PTI Junction flyover, DSC Roundabout flyover, Enerhen flyover and the ongoing sleepway at the Effurun flyover all being executed by Julius Berger are not just physical structures but monuments to strategic planning and regional equity. These myriads of iconic projects are not concentrated in a single area but are spread across the three senatorial districts, thus demonstrating the governor’s commitment to equitable development.

As Oborevwori clocks 62, Deltans are obviously basking in the euphoria of improved connectivity between the state’s commercial city in, Warri and the seat of power, Asaba. In just two years in office, He has reduced travel time between the two most prominent centres of activity in the state by more than thirty minutes.

What sets Oborevwori apart is not only his execution of capital projects but also the fiscal prudence with which they are being delivered, budgetary discipline, and creative financing models such as project-specific ISPOs. This fiscal responsibility has earned him widespread commendation, including prestigious recognitions such as the Silverbird Governor of the Year 2023, ThisDay/Arise Governor of the Year 2024 and the Vanguard Newspaper Governor of the year (Infrastructure) 2024.

Oborevwori’s achievements go far beyond roads and bridges. His MORE Agenda has translated into tangible outcomes in education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

In the past two years, Governor Oborevwori has devoted both time and financial resources to Education through Infrastructure Upgrade and Capacity Building. His Investments in school infrastructure, teacher training, and scholarships Renovation and construction of classroom blocks, science laboratories, and ICT centres in public schools as well as very intentional promotion of technical and vocational education through support for technical colleges and skills acquisition centres. Technical and Vocational Education have brought a new lease of life to the education sector in the state.

Governor Oborevwori has further strengthened the Upgrade of technical colleges even as he has established new vocational centres to give youths practical skills relevant to the job market.

In the spheres of ICT training, the government introduced special programmes for digital literacy and computer skills, preparing youths for opportunities in the technology sector.

Further capacity building has brought about the engagement of over 2,500 teaching and non-teaching staff in public schools, while primary education has seen a further boost with the employment of 3,000 new staff. Tertiary education has also received attention, with improved infrastructure, salary reviews, and support for academic institutions across the state. More than ₦1 billion in bursaries have been disbursed to over 60,000 students, giving many youths a reason to stay in school and believe in a brighter future.

Healthcare Initiatives under the very close watch of Governor Oborevwori have triggered the upgrading of primary healthcare centers and improving access to quality health services, health Insurance has been strengthened. Through targeted Healthcare Reforms, the Delta State Contributory Health Commission has been empowered to widen health insurance coverage especially for vulnerable groups In the healthcare sector.

The administration has revamped primary health care centres by rehabilitating and equipping of primary healthcare infrastructures across the state. Across the 25 Local Government Areas, hospitals are being equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, including MRIs, CT scanners, and dialysis machines.

With Governor Oborevwori’s provision of state-of-the-art dialysis machines and critical care infrastructure at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Peace Ighosewe, recently announced that the hospital is now equipped to offer a wide range of renal replacement therapies, including SLED (Sustained Low Efficiency Dialysis) and Hemodiafiltration, for both standard and ICU patients.

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to providing world-class healthcare to the people of Delta State,” she stated. These efforts are complemented by housing schemes and incentives for healthcare professionals, thus further strengthening the health system.

Social welfare interventions under his leadership have touched the most vulnerable. Through initiatives like Delta-CARES, over 250,000 citizens have received support, while targeted empowerment through the MORE Biz-Up scheme has offered lifelines to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. Farmers, artisans, women, the elderly, and persons living with disabilities have all benefited from a leadership that sees every citizen as part of the state’s growth story.

The administration has boosted Youth and Women Empowerment through the expansion of the Delta State Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) support schemes, including grants and training for young entrepreneurs.

Scaling up of the Youth Entrepreneurs Programme and Skills Training has rapidly improved Human Capital Development

The administration is also taking advantage of the Agriculture sector to empower Deltans by improving Infrastructure, provision of farm inputs, mechanization support, and access to credit to boost food production and rural livelihoods. The state government has continued to support farmers through inputs, training, and access to credit to boost food security and job creation.

Young farmers are grouped into clusters or cooperatives, making it easier to access government support, extension services, and markets.

Sports and Talent Development are other key platforms the governor has deployed to empower the people. Oborevwori has been quite intentional in his administration’s investment in Sports Programmes and facilities as well as promotion of regular competitions to discover and nurture talents.

In governance reforms, Oborevwori has demonstrated both vision and agility. He restructured the Ministry of Works into Highways and Rural Roads divisions to increase focus and efficiency. He also launched digital budget tracking platforms, encouraged transparency, and maintained regular engagement with the civil service. His administration commenced the payment of new minimum wage of ₦77,500 to state workers at a time most sub nationals in Nigeria were still contemplating how to figure out engaging with their workforce.

Governor Oborevwori’s desire and commitment to promoting industrial harmony propelled him to facilitate the clearing of long-standing local government pension arrears by getting the state government to guarantee a ₦40 billion facility.

The introduction of measures towards e-governance, including digitizing payroll and administrative processes to enhance transparency and reduce ghost workers has repositioned the state civil service.

Today, Pension Reforms has enhanced learning clearing backlog of pension arrears and introducing more efficient pension payment systems for retirees.

Not content with only local progress, Governor Oborevwori recently led a state delegation to China to explore avenues for international collaboration. The trip aimed to secure partnerships in infrastructure, technology, and particularly energy, aligning with his broader strategy of leveraging Delta’s natural gas reserves to attract investment, curb gas flaring, and create jobs through cleaner energy solutions. The journey reflects his openness to global partnerships and his readiness to place Delta on the international investment map.

In his most recent State-of-the-State address, the governor outlined a vision built on continuity, reform, and bold innovation. He announced massive allocations for capital projects in the 2025 budget, including ₦52.5 billion for general intra local government road works and another ₦200 billion targeted at strategic expressways and Inter LGA road infrastructure. His plan ensures that every local government receives no less than ₦2. 1 billion in direct road infrastructure funding.

Additionally, he has invested in judicial reforms and enhanced Peace and Security. Oborevwori’s administration has worked to sustain peace in Delta, using dialogue and engagement with youth groups and stakeholders to address restiveness and ensure a stable environment for development.

Respected leaders such as the late Chief Edwin Clark have praised Governor Oborevwori’s maturity, fiscal integrity, and refusal to play politics with the people’s welfare. He also recently received accolades from the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, who toured the Effurun and Warri flyovers and commended him for electing to pay compensation to land and property owners along the right-of-way of the ongoing Sector A2—17.6 km of the Second Niger Bridge Access Road from Issele-Azagba to the Second Niger Bridge.

The respect and trust he commands today are not just because he is governor, but because he has shown that leadership is a call to serve, not to amass debt, build monuments to ego, or politicize development, but to touch lives, restore dignity, and build a legacy of results.

As Governor Oborevwori progressively dive into the last two years of his first term as leader of the oil rich state, am convinced that it is safe to conclude that his administration in two years has been defined by a focus on continuity with innovation, infrastructure expansion, youth and women empowerment, peace and security, and prudent resource management, encapsulated in his “MORE Agenda.” Indeed, these themes have shaped his leadership and policy direction in Delta State

At 62, Sheriff Oborevwori represents the maturity of character, stability of vision, and tenacity of purpose that Delta State needs at this critical point in its development. His journey from the grassroots to the speakership of the State House of Assembly, and now as governor, is a testament to resilience, dedication, and people-centered leadership. As he celebrates another year of life, the people of Delta celebrate a man who gives them not just hope, but proof that government can work, that progress is possible, and that true leadership is still alive in Nigeria.

•Aniagwu is the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information.