An appeal has been made to local government authorities and the organísed private sector in Delta State to partner with the state government in order to boost the national youth service scheme.

This, the governor of the state, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, said will enable corps members posted to the state to maxímíse their creative and productive potential for the accelerated development of the nation.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course for corps members deployed in the state at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Oborewovori implored all stakeholders to ensure that they render the requisite support and encouragement to the scheme.

At least 1,767 prospective corps members, comprising 884 males and 883 females had been duly registered for the course in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Girl-Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services, Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, admonished the corps members to surpass the laudable accomplishments of their predecessors who left indelible imprint during their service year in such critical areas of national concern such as mass literacy; entrepreneurship development; Universal Basic Education (UBE); road rehabilitation and rural health schemes

Oborewovori challenged them to see themselves as critical agents of positive change and development in whichever communities they find themselves, identifying with their culture, customs and aspirations.

According to him, his administration’s covenant with the people as encapsulated in the M.O.R.E Agenda, identifies human capital development, wealth creation and poverty reduction as principal pillars of economic restoration and regeneration efforts.

“We are convinced that the successful implementation of M.O.R.E agenda not only enhances the prospects of our realisation of sustainable development goals but will also help us actualise our vision of a better and greater Delta State.

“The vibrant youth of Nigeria, as represented by members of the National Youth Service Corps scheme, have a critical part to play in this regard.

“It is my hope that you will use your service year to properly lay the foundation for the practical realisation of your historic roles as our successor generation,” he said.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Also Olusegun Olaosebikan, had said the members will, in the next three weeks, undergo rigorous training and engage in various activities designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for their service year.

Olaosebikan, however, appealed to the state government for urgent assistance in improving the camp’s facilities, including the provision of an ambulance, fencing of the camp for security purposes and the provision of a 150 KVA diesel generating set as the 100KVA currently in use is not able to power the entire camp.