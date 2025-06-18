Oborevwori reaffirms commitment to tackling flooding in Delta

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, remains committed to the gradual eradication of flooding through the ongoing construction of rainwater bunkers across the state.

The Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Communications and Orientation, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, gave the assurance on Wednesday while speaking as a guest on Quest Radio and Television’s prime-time public affairs programme The Big Story.

He stated that Governor Oborevwori would continue to work round the clock, conducting regular inspections of the ongoing construction of various rainwater bunkers, in order to drastically reduce the incidence of flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Dr Oghenesivbe further assured that flooding would soon become a thing of the past in Delta State due to the activation of hi-tech equipment and engineering, particularly the multi-billion Naira underground floodwater tunnels capable of draining rainwater within minutes, regardless of volume.

He disclosed that the State Flood Disaster Management Committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, is collaborating with relevant stakeholders as well as state and federal agencies to provide necessary support and assistance to victims of flooding across the three senatorial districts.

He commended the State Taskforce on Environment, headed by Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, for the tremendous success recorded since its inception.

Dr Oghenesivbe appealed to residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, to clean up their immediate surroundings and drains, unplug electrical appliances during flood inflows, and move all valuables, including household property, to upland areas to avoid destruction.

The Bureau Chief commended Governor Oborevwori for making adequate provisions for flood disaster management in the state, stating that the government will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during the rainy season.

