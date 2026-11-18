Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has insisted that the 15,000-capacity Warri City Stadium must be 100 per cent completed before commissioning.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the stadium, said work on the rehabilitation and upgrade of the facility was near completion.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work while stressing the governor’s determination to ensure that the facility meets the required standards.

Aniagwu, who led the inspection of the main stadium bowl, swimming pool arena, VIP lounges, media centre, dressing rooms for home and visiting teams, and other supporting facilities, said the state government would not compromise on quality in its determination to restore the stadium to its former glory.

He explained that the inspection was part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that every component of the project was delivered according to specifications, adding that a few areas requiring attention had been identified and communicated to the contractor and consultant.

The commissioner added that the stadium had been designed to provide spectators with unobstructed views of activities on the pitch from virtually every section of the stands.

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He said the ongoing rehabilitation extended beyond the main bowl to include the training pitch and facilities for indoor sporting activities, noting that considerable work had gone into restoring the entire complex.

Aniagwu described the project as another demonstration of Oborevwori’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises through the MORE Agenda, particularly its pillars of Meaningful Development and Opportunities for All.

He said the restored stadium would strengthen Delta’s position as Nigeria’s leading sporting states while providing young people with the facilities to develop their talents in football, athletics and other sporting activities.

According to him, the facility would also serve residents of Delta South and Delta Central Senatorial Districts, who would no longer have to travel to Asaba to enjoy sporting events in a standard stadium.

He said: “Just as the governor has provided a beautiful stadium in Asaba, he has also demonstrated his determination to bring the Warri City Stadium back to life. This shows his commitment to equitable development and the delivery of infrastructure across the state”.

The commissioner noted that the investment would further consolidate the state’s reputation for excellence in sports, pointing out that the development of sporting infrastructure was essential to sustaining Delta’s impressive performances at national competitions.

He also expressed satisfaction with the stadium’s floodlighting system, explaining that only one of the four floodlights was switched on during the inspection, yet it provided sufficient illumination to demonstrate its capacity.

Aniagwu said; “we have seen quality materials deployed in the construction and rehabilitation of the stadium. During inspections, there may be a need to make adjustments or introduce improvements. That does not mean the work is below standard. It is part of ensuring that the finished project meets the expectations of the government and the people”.

He added that Oborevwori had personally visited the facility to monitor progress, just as other government officials had done, to ensure that the project was delivered as planned.

On the maintenance of the stadium after completion, Aniagwu said the immediate priority was to conclude the rehabilitation work before discussions on a maintenance arrangement could begin.