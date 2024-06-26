Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says his administration will continue to nurture the existing partnership with the traditional institutions for the development of the state.

Oborevwori gave the assurance in Warri during the presentation of staff of office to the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri kingdom, Kingsley Orereh Igbi I.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

According to Oborevwori, his administration holds traditional rulers in esteem due to the important role they play in governance, particularly at the grassroots.

“We are here to witness and be part of the joy of the people of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom for the presentation of staff of office to the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri kingdom.

“My administration enjoys robust partnership with the traditional institution. We will continue to cultivate and nurture the existing partnership.

“The event of today is the high point of activities lined up for the installation of the traditional ruler to the throne of his forebears.

“I commend the people of Agbarha-Warri for the ability to organise themselves in harmonious manner, which has resulted to the joy we are all witnessing today.

“I sincerely hope that the love, understanding, unity and sense of purpose manifesting among you today, will become a permanent feature of all the activities of the people of Agbarha-Warri kingdom,” he said.

Oborevwori, while tasking the king to be proactive on issues bordering on security, urged him to uphold all the cherished cultural norms and values of his people.

He urged the king to be fair to his subjects through regular consultations and prudent handling of matters that affect the people and the kingdom.

The governor expressed hope that the ascension of the traditional ruler into the throne of his forebears will make significant impact on the peace and harmonious coexistence in Agbarha-Warri kingdom.

“The people of Agbarha-Warri kingdom have a long history of good neighbourliness, peace and love both among themselves and other inhabitants.

“Government, therefore, has every reason to look forward to an enduring atmosphere of calmness and a sustainable development in this kingdom,” hesaid.

Oborevwori urged the people of the community to accord the king the needed privileges and respect the traditional institution.

Earlier, chairman, Staff of Office Planning Committee, , Chief Chris Orode said the Agbarha-Warri kingdom was strategic in building bridges of peaceful coexistence with the traditional rulers of Okere-Urhobo and others

Orode promised that the people of Agbarha-Warri kingdom will support the Oborevwori-led administration for peace in the kingdom.

