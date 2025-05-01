Oborevwori now party leader in Delta — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has officially recognised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the leader of the party in the state, following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The confirmation was made in a statement issued by the APC Delta State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, who said the governor’s new role as party leader aligns with the APC’s longstanding tradition of recognising sitting governors as state leaders of the party.

“This position is not subject to debate or contention,” the statement read. “It is a principle consistent with our party’s tradition and leadership structure across the federation.”

Oborevwori formally joined the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025. His defection was endorsed by the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, during an official ceremony, where the VP affirmed the governor’s leadership role in the Delta APC.

The party warned against any attempts by individuals to challenge the leadership status of Governor Oborevwori, describing such actions as “arrogant” and “reprehensible.”

“Any such posture would amount to a deliberate act of provocation and a source of avoidable tension within our party ranks,” the statement said. “Anyone who seeks to undermine this position by continuing to parade himself as such will face severe sanctions from the party.”

The APC reaffirmed its full support for Oborevwori’s leadership, citing his commitment to delivering good governance through his M.O.R.E. agenda, and urged all party members to unite behind him for the continued development of Delta State.

