Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the boat mishap in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which claimed lives and left several passengers missing.

Governor Oborevwori, in a condolence message to his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, extended his sympathies to the government and people of Bayelsa State, particularly the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the incident as heartbreaking, especially as the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony in Ukubie community.

He said the tragedy was a painful loss not only to the affected families but also to the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta, assuring them of the solidarity and prayers of the government and people of Delta State.

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Oborevwori said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother governor, Senator Douye Diri, the government and people of Bayelsa State, and, most importantly, the families who lost their loved ones.

“This is a painful tragedy, made even more distressing by the fact that the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony. No family should have to endure such a devastating loss under these circumstances.

“I pray that Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and gives their families the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. I also wish those who sustained injuries a speedy and full recovery.”

The Delta governor also expressed concern for passengers still unaccounted for and urged the relevant authorities and rescue teams to sustain efforts to locate them.