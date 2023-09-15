Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed joy at the sterling performance of an indigenous road construction firm, Emorock Concept Ltd, over the quality of the job done on Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road by the company.

The governor, while inaugurating the road, promised to deepen partnership with the firm for road and other infrastructural development in the state.

Speaking at a civic reception hosted in Enhwe, Isoko South Local Government Area by High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore, an indigenous marine, construction cum oil magnate, shortly after the road inauguration, Oborevwori noted that “the construction firm stands out as an entity reputed for its commitment to delivering top-notch services in the Niger Delta region”.

Oborevwori also commended Egukawhore, who is also the Chairman, DeWayles Group of Companies, “for his deep involvement in numerous human development projects within Delta State and the broader South-South region.”

Oborewori and Egukawhore used the forum to further discuss several issues central to the infrastructural development of Delta State and equity contributions to drive the present administration’s MORE agenda.

Egukawhore, while thanking Oborevwori for the visit, appreciated the governor for the development projects in the Enhwe kingdom and Isoko nation in general, especially the newly commissioned Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road.

Egukawhore said, “The Governor’s 100 days in office has been miraculous as manifested by the number of projects he had executed in the State, with several of them in Isoko nation.

“it is miraculous because other than the projects he’s commissioning now, he has done much more. If you follow the news trend you’ll see the various projects he has approved for execution, and over sixty percent of those projects are in this hub, in Warri, which every one of us is part of. If he has the aspiration to bring Warri back to the limelight as an oil city, we are very proud of that.

“Today is a very happy moment not just for me as an individual but for the entire people of Isoko nation. We saw the road the governor just commissioned in the locality here, it’s a thing of pride for us.

“Under a hundred days of the governor in office, he chose our locality as one of the sites for one of the major projects that he came to commission.

“His visit today is significant for us and is an indication that he’s ready for the development of the State and we are going to partner with the State Government in terms of quality contributions on projects as the State needs a lot of support from all of us.”





The President General of the Enhwe community, Comrade Kennedy Idolor, in an address, canvassed for bigger projects to be given to Emorock Concept Ltd by the government because, according to him, the construction firm had shown integrity and capability in road delivery.

In attendance at the civic reception were eminent personalities, government functionaries, traditional rulers, captains of industries and a host of several other people from within and outside the Enhwe community.

Earlier, while inaugurating the newly completed Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road, Governor Oborevwori had appraised the quality job done by Emorock Concept Limited, promising to deepen partnership with the firm for road and other infrastructural development.

He lauded High Chief Egukawhore as a committed individual who is passionate about infrastructural development not only of his community but that of the State and vowed to explore areas to work together.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE