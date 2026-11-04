Oborevwori inaugurates construction of $70m Olam Agri animal feed plant in Delta

The ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a $70 million integrated animal feed manufacturing facility by Olam Agri in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, was performed by Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday.

The facility, expected to produce 450,000 metric tonnes of poultry feed annually and nearly 100,000 tonnes of aquafeed, will serve farmers across the South-South and South-East regions while addressing the challenges of high feed costs and inadequate supply.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oborevwori said the investment was a major boost to the state’s industrialisation and agricultural development drive. He added that it was a direct outcome of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit held in August 2026 and another significant milestone in the implementation of his administration’s MORE Agenda.

He noted that the absence of a major animal feed manufacturing facility in the region had remained a major constraint to livestock and poultry production, forcing farmers to depend on supplies from distant locations, particularly the South-West and Middle Belt.

According to him, animal feed accounts for between 60 and 80 per cent of livestock and poultry production costs, making its affordability critical to farmers’ survival and the availability of animal protein. He expressed confidence that the new facility would reduce transportation costs, improve access to feed and ultimately make chicken, eggs and fish more affordable.

The governor added that the project would provide a reliable market for local farmers producing maize, soybean and other agricultural raw materials, thereby strengthening the agricultural value chain and improving food security.

Oborevwori disclosed that the state government had provided approximately 99.99 acres of land for the investment without charging the company for the allocation. He added that the government had also paid the necessary compensation to facilitate the land acquisition and project take-off.

The governor assured the company of government support and warned individuals against demanding illegal payments or interfering with the project.

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders and youths to protect the investment and ensure that construction proceeded without disruption.

“I have repeatedly told the investors not to give money to anybody in the name of facilitating their project. We do not encourage such practices, and nobody should demand illegal payments from investors,” he warned.

Oborevwori attributed the company’s choice of Ogwashi-Uku partly to security, improvements in road infrastructure and accessibility resulting from his administration’s investments in roads and bridges.

He stressed that the government was committed to creating an investment-friendly environment that would attract industries, generate employment and diversify the state’s economy.

He also disclosed that the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku had indicated the availability of about 8,000 hectares of land for investment, assuring prospective investors that the government would collaborate with the traditional institution to facilitate access to suitable land.

Earlier, the President and Global Head of Integrated Feed and Protein at Olam Agri, Sharad Gupta, commended Oborevwori for his personal commitment to the project, saying the company’s decision to establish the facility in Delta State was informed by the enormous agricultural potential of the South-South and South-East.

Gupta said the company, which had operated in Nigeria for about a decade, had established strong relationships with farmers through investments in soybean processing, seed multiplication and improved agricultural practices.

He disclosed that similar productivity programmes would be extended to Delta State, particularly in maize and soybean cultivation.

He identified poultry and aquaculture as sectors with enormous growth potential, noting that increased domestic production of chicken, eggs and fish would help address Nigeria’s food security challenges and reduce dependence on imported frozen fish.

Gupta assured the host communities of sustained engagement, adding that the company would support initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, developing agricultural skills and creating opportunities for young people and women.

Giving an overview of the investment, the Senior Vice President and Business Head, Integrated Feed and Protein, Nigeria, Amit Agarwal, said Olam Agri currently operated two major facilities in Kaduna and Kwara, with a combined annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of poultry feed, 150,000 tonnes of aquafeed and 450 million day-old chicks for the broiler sector.

He explained that the Ogwashi-Uku facility would add 450,000 tonnes of poultry feed and nearly 100,000 tonnes of aquafeed to the company’s production capacity, making it one of the largest integrated feed manufacturing facilities in the country.

Agarwal said the company also planned to establish an Aquaculture Centre of Excellence in Delta State, with the objective of developing the Asaba-Warri axis into a major catfish production hub for the South-South and South-East.

He added that Olam Agri would work with the state government to strengthen local production of maize, soybean, cassava and other raw materials required to sustain the facility, creating a dependable market for farmers and stimulating agricultural activities.

He expressed optimism that the project would be ready for inauguration in about a year, when production would commence.

In his remarks, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, HRM Dr Ifeanyichukwu Okonjo, said the kingdom was positioning itself as a major investment destination, disclosing that about 15 multinational and indigenous companies had expressed interest in establishing businesses in the area.

He assured the governor that the traditional institution would continue to partner with the state government and genuine investors to translate the kingdom’s investment potential into employment, economic growth and improved livelihoods.

Earlier, the Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Council, Hon. Jude Chukwunwike, described the investment as an important development for the local government and Delta State.