Oborevwori champions AI-driven communication for transparent, inclusive governance

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed the crucial role of strategic communication and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping effective governance and leadership in today’s digital world.

Declaring open the 6th edition of the Delta State Strategic Communication Workshop (DELCOM 2025) on Monday at Hotel Benizia, Asaba, the Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, emphasised that digital tools and AI have become indispensable to governance, public enlightenment, and national development.

“The theme of this year’s workshop, Strategic Communication in the Digital Age: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Digital Tools for Effective Leadership, is both timely and relevant.

“In an era where digital platforms and AI are reshaping governance and public communication, it is imperative that we embrace innovation and utilise these modern tools to effectively project the progress of our dear state,” Governor Oborevwori stated.

The Governor stressed that nation-building requires more than policies and infrastructure, describing effective communication as the lifeline of peace, unity, and progress.

“Nation-building thrives on dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding.

“Equally important is the role of constructive criticism, which enables the government to refine its policies, improve service delivery, and remain responsive to the needs of the people,” he said.

While urging media practitioners and government communicators to uphold professionalism and responsibility, Governor Oborevwori cautioned against misinformation and digital manipulation, warning that “propaganda, fake news, and cyberbullying erode public trust and undermine our collective progress.”

Highlighting some of his administration’s achievements, the Governor noted significant strides in infrastructure, education, and financial accountability.

“Our administration has embarked on extensive road construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance to ease mobility, promote commerce, and enhance living standards,” he explained.

“Transparency and accountability remain at the heart of our financial practices, ensuring that every kobo is judiciously applied for the benefit of our citizens.”

He further stated that the state’s strategic investment in education continues to empower Deltans with the skills required to thrive in today’s knowledge-driven economy.

“Through policies and initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, we are creating sustainable employment opportunities for our people,” the Governor added.

He commended the organisers of DELCOM 2025, led by the Director-General of the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, for sustaining the annual platform, which, he said, “continues to enhance the capacity of government communicators and strengthen leadership across all sectors.”

In his welcome address, Oghenesivbe said the workshop had, since its inception, trained over 900 participants in the effective communication of government policies and programmes. He described this year’s theme as particularly relevant given the growing influence of digital media and AI in public engagement.

“As communicators, we must stay ahead of the curve by harnessing the power of AI and digital tools to shape public opinion and drive positive narratives,” Oghenesivbe said.

He also urged participants to understand the legal framework guiding responsible communication, including the Cybercrimes Act 2024 and laws on libel and defamation.

“Defamation has grave consequences, including fines and imprisonment,” he warned, urging all communicators to verify their sources and maintain factual accuracy.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, underscored the importance of AI in transforming governance and leadership communication.

“In today’s world of instant information and social media, strategic communication is no longer a luxury — it is the lifeblood of effective leadership,” he said.

“Artificial intelligence is not here to replace human creativity but to augment our capabilities. It can help governments analyse public sentiment, translate messages into local languages, and make policy decisions based on real-time data.”

The Chief Adviser to the Governor, Senator Ighoyota Amori, commended Governor Oborevwori for consistently approving capacity-building programmes for government spokespersons, media partners, online publishers, and social media influencers in the state.

“You can’t demand excellence from people you have not trained,” he said, urging participants to maximise the opportunity to learn modern communication strategies.

Adding humorously that his generation belongs to the analogue era, Senator Amori expressed curiosity about AI and anticipation for the session on Digital Leadership and Crisis Communication. He commended the State Coordinator of DELCOM, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, for his tenacity, commitment, and dedication to assigned responsibilities.

The Delta State Head of Service, Dr (Mrs) Minnie Oseji, in her goodwill message, revealed that her office had trained over 500 civil servants across 19 ministries, departments, and agencies in digitalisation. She described the AI-focused theme of DELCOM 2025 as “a welcome development that aligns perfectly with the state’s digital transformation agenda.”

“This should not just be another training for relaxation,” she cautioned. “We expect tangible and measurable results when you return to your MDAs and step down the knowledge gained.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, represented by the Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Gibson Pinnick, said effective communication is key to transparency and trust in governance.

“In this digital age, leadership is not just about decision-making but about how effectively those decisions are communicated,” he said.

“Workshops like DELCOM equip political appointees, media partners, and influencers to turn public information into public understanding.”

Facilitators at the three-day workshop include Prof Joyce Ogwezi, who leads the session on Strategic Communication for Leaders; Dr Monday Ashibogwu, who trains participants on AI-Powered Leadership Communication; and Prof Presley Obukoadata, who handles Digital Leadership and Crisis Communication.

Participants are expected to challenge their curiosity, strengthen their communication skills, and apply the knowledge gained to improve public engagement and government representation.

The 6th Edition of DELCOM 2025 is organised by the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau under the leadership of Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe. It is designed to sharpen the skills of participants and bring them up to speed with the latest digital tools and artificial intelligence technologies for effective media engagement.

As Delta State continues its digital transformation drive, DELCOM 2025 is poised to play a defining role in building a new cadre of communicators skilled in artificial intelligence, strategic messaging, and ethical reporting. By bridging the gap between governance and public understanding, the workshop reaffirms Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to transparent leadership, innovation, and inclusive growth in a rapidly evolving information age.

Participants at the workshop included political appointees, government media partners, journalists, Public Relations Officers from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), academia, the police, the NDLEA, online publishers, and notable social media influencers.

The three-day capacity-building workshop will conclude on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, with the presentation of certificates of attendance by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, and the induction of Members, Fellows, and Distinguished Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM) by the President of the Institute, Ambassador Dr (Mrs) Temile Uduogho Oritseweyinmi.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were the Commissioner for Higher Education (represented), Commissioner for the Bureau for Special Duties, Chief Ejiro Terry Etacherure, Commissioner for Youth Development, Barrister ThankGod Trakiriowei Harry, State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (represented), Sir Eddie Gbegbaje, Chairman, State Bureau for Pensions (represented), Manager, Communications, Government House, Jackson Ekugwum, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, and Executive Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Comrade Felix Ofou.

Other dignitaries included Dr Donald Peterson, Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development (represented); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Dr Ngozi Mogbolu; Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Political and Security Services, Mr Theophilus Chukwudi Aguonye; State Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Godfrey Osakwe; General Manager, Delta Broadcasting Service Warri, Pastor Malcolm Oteri; and General Manager, Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba, Mrs Kristine Emetulu, among others.

