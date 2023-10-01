Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has commiserated with the families of victims who were burned following a tanker explosion at Koko junction along the Warri-Benin motorway on Sunday.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor disclosed that the State Emergency Management Agency, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Ejiro Terry, was already at the scene to provide help and support for the victims.

Governor Oborevwori, who blamed the unfortunate incident on the poor state of federal roads, once again called on the federal government to expedite action in reconstructing failed portions of the road.

He stated that citizens of the state and commuters encounter harrowing experiences navigating the road and called on the authorities to, as a matter of utmost importance and urgency, fix the road to avoid further incidents like this.

Governor Oborevwori also used the opportunity to caution the people against taking the risk of attempting to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker, adding that it was a time bomb waiting to explode.

He said, “In the early hours of today, we received information that an explosion occurred at Koko junction along the Warri-Benin expressway.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the inferno.

“This sad and unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the Federal Government had lived up to their responsibility of maintaining their roads.

“While I mourn the deceased, I use this medium to reiterate my earlier call on the Federal Government to save the lives of our people from these harrowing experiences.

“I also use this medium to advise our people to refrain from the dangerous act of scooping fuel from a fallen tanker because of the highly inflammable nature of the product.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…