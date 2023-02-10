Taiwo Amodu

Former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor B. Attah; former military Governor of Rivers State, General Zamani Lekwot; former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and others operating under the platform, The Compatriots, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to consider the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in one day.

The group made the demand in a statement released to newsmen on Friday and signed by their Chairman, Obong Victor Attah.

Saturday Tribune checks revealed that the INEC had fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25, 2023, while governorship and State Assemblies would hold two weeks after on March 11, 2023.

The Compatriots however argued that conducting all the elections in one day is ” a safer option in the light of potential consequential threats to security.”

The Compatriots which also restated its position that the general elections “must hold at all cost and must be credible,” also appealed to political parties and their candidate to moderate their remarks as they noted that Incendiary comments could inflame passion, instigate violence and ultimately undermine the conduct of elections.

The statement read in part: “The Compatriots have observed with concern preparations and timelines for the forthcoming national and state elections.

“We reiterate our earlier statement that these elections must hold at all costs and must be credible. All actual and perceived threats to the elections must therefore be handled promptly and decisively. Current difficulties facing citizens represent threats to the elections.

“Rhetoric and statements which inflame passions should be avoided by all. In particular, comments that suggest that the democratic elections must end with their candidate’s victory should be condemned.

“All things considered we strongly believe that there is merit in considering the option of holding all the elections in one day. While acknowledging that this will pose some challenges to the management of the elections, we consider it a safer option in the light of potential consequential threats to security.”