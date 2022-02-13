OBMS students emerge top two at 2021/2022 WAFASC

Students of the Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Ibadan have clinched the first and second positions among 19 other nationally recognised schools at the 2021/2022 edition of the Winifred Awosika Foundation Annual School Challenge (WAFASC).

The competition, which was held on February 9, at Lekki, Lagos State, had the duo of Emmanuel Ibitunde and Ayomide Ojediran from OBMS, Ring Road campus as well as Igbayilolaoluwa Abiodun-Olawuyi and Samuel Aina from OBMS, Total Garden campus, as participants. The students were accompanied to the competition by Mr Joshua Adesuyi Adekoyejo and Mr Remi Oladipupo.

Speaking on the achievements of the students, the management of the school in a release made available to Tribune Church News, noted that the success of its students at the recently held competition, established the school’s commitment on quality education, adding, “It goes to prove the child centeredness of OBMS and her pursuit of lifting up knowledge to great heights. In OBMS, children yearn and receive knowledge for life and empowerment as they shine bright and glitter as gold in a melting pot of different tongues, tribes, races and religions.

“OBMS will remain a model of glory and light for as many who have passed and are still passing through its doors.”

OBMS is a mission school of Oritamefa Baptist Church and Total Garden, Ibadan established since 1996, Nursery and Primary School in 1970 and A’Level College started in 2016. In November 2018, OBMS received the Omo’noba Erediauwa awards given by WAEC for the 2017 results. Miss Isabelle Irabor doubled as the Overall Best candidate and Best Female candidate, while Mr. Oluwatoni Adekunle was the Overall Best Male candidate in WAEC result in 2017. Earlier in 2015, Mr. David Oluwasayo Babalola from OBMS won the same WAEC award as the Overall Best as well as the Best Male candidate.

The current pastor of Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan and chairman, Education Board, Reverend Dr ‘Diran Adeleke; Associate Pastor, Reverend ‘Seun Olawore, who received the victorious students, on behalf of the management of the school commended them for being wonderful ambassadors.