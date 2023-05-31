NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola, have sought partnership with some notable universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America (USA), for the advancement of education in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Oba Matemilola, during a press briefing at a reception organised in his honour by Owu sons and daughters, shortly after his return from an overseas trip.

The monarch noted that the Nigeria delegation met with the management of University of Maryland, Clark Atlanta University, Rutgers University, Princeton University, Penn State University and IES-Abroad, Chicago, on how to collaborate with these universities on research development; students-exchange programmes; curriculum development among others.

Oba Matemilola, a Professor of Applied Mathematics, further hinted that the collaboration would engender economic development to the country, with the establishment of training centres in the country for Nigerian students by the foreign universities.

He added that the foreign universities would be partnering with Nigerian universities in areas such as energy, agriculture, data sciences, healthcare, art and culture, among others.

“We sought to create collaboration among some of our universities, not only in Ogun State, but also around the western states of Nigeria with universities out there in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We were able to visit six different institutions in the United States and they received us with warm welcome.

“They are willing to partner with us. We discussed different areas where we can collaborate, not only in research work, but also in student-exchanges, faculty exchanges towards developing co-curricular for their and our universities; and other areas where we can enjoys mutual benefits among ourselves.

“We are also looking at areas where we can co-raise funds that will benefit us all whereby we can establish centres for additional training here in Nigeria.