OBJ, Atiku, Saraki, Secondus, others, greet CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere at 38

Eminent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former VP Sierra Leone and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus have felicitated the National Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), IIkenga Imo Ugochinyere, on his 38 years birthday anniversary, describing him as a fearless champion of democracy.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by Comrade Mark Adebayo, the Co-Spokesperson Coalition.

According to the statement, in separate goodwill messages to commemorate the occasion, they lauded Ugochinyere’s commitment to the work for a greater, united, prosperous and accountability driven nation.

The others are the Chairman the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, Governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Eric Kelechi Igwe, Former APC Deputy Spokesperson and respected activist Timi Frank, Comrade Deji Adeyanju and others.

They described Comrade Ugochinyere as “a great, fearless and courageous leader, and a strong advocate and pillar of democracy and rule of law.

According to them, “Ugochinyere’s track record from the onset has shown how passionate he is in the democracy struggle. At a young age, he has proven that youths can make an impact in society and let their voices to be heard. Ikenga is a man worthy of emulation

“From his days as a Student leader and President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), he has always spoken up for the youths and the voiceless, he always ensured to use every leadership position available to him to speak up for the citizens

“As the Spokesperson of Opposition Coalition CUPP, he puts his life on the line to fight for a desirable democratic Nigeria. He has put the ruling government on its toes, through his several intelligent discoveries, mass protests and so on. ”He has within a few years turned out to be a great Spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition in Nigeria

”His fight for the masses clearly did not go down well with the Executive arm of government, which led to his facing intimidation, persecution and harassments in the hand of President Muhammadu Buhari led government

” However it is quite admirable that regardless of the adversities, with several people doing everything to weaken his resolve, consistency and commitment to the struggle to defend our democracy that is facing so many challenges, Ugochinyere has remained resilient and still has an uncompromising stance while facing the so many attacks”.

Chieftains of the Opposition particularly Atiku Abubakar, Uche Secondus Gov.Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Ihedioha in their separate messages praised Ikenga for the courageous work he had done for the opposition and while passing a confidence vote on him as Opposition Spokesperson, urged the entire Opposition family to continue to give him support till 2023 when the opposition would score a major victory.

”As he celebrates his 38th birthday, we pray that God will continue to give you divine health, wisdom, grace and courage to continue the good work for a better society

“As the National Chairman of Action Peoples Party and Spokesperson of the Nigeria Opposition Coalition CUPP, you have held the flag of young people flying high and shown that Nigeran youths can take up high positions of responsibility and leadership” Obasanjo personally wrote in his letter”.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his congratulatory message to Ugochinyere which he also personally signed, described his struggle to defend our democracy as worthy of emulation.

Atiku said, ”It gives me great pleasure to join your family, friends and numerous well-wishers to felicitate with you as you celebrate your 38th birthday on 3rd August 2020. I wish to appreciate your steadfast commitment to the struggle for better democratic governance and accountability In Nigeria even at great personal risk

“The passion you have brought into your engagements and the consistency and unwavering devotion that you have demonstrated in the struggle to defend our democracy is worthy of emulation, especially by the youths. Thank you for your commitment to a better Nigeria

”On behalf of my family. I pray that the Almighty God will give you the grace and courage to continue to add to the towering accomplishments that you have already accumulated over such a relatively short period of life. May your sun never dim.”

Also, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Kelechi Igwe, in his message said, ”I wish to most sincerely rejoice with a worthy son, friend and colleague, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Spokesperson of the Nigeria Opposition Coalition (CUPP) / National Chairman of Action Peoples Party APP on the occasion of his 38th birthday anniversary.”

”Ikenga, as you clock 38, I wish to salute your courage at insisting that politics is played according to democratic ethos and principles in Nigeria. Through your resolve and commitment, leaders entrusted with the mandate of the people have remained transparent and accountable

”As a political activist, Igbos and indeed entire Nigerians will continue to celebrate your consistency at restoring political stability especially now the country is confronted with a lot of political tribulations which has become a threat to the peace and unity of Nigeria. May the Almighty God continue to give you the grace, wisdom and courage to strengthen our democracy as I encourage Nigerian youths to emulate your patriotic spirit in the interest of our country. Once again, I wish you a happy birthday.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE