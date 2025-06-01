Obishili encourages single ladies to define relationships, prioritise God

FOUNDER and leader of Gladys Obishili Ministries International (GOMI Global), Pastor (Mrs) Gladys Obishili, has encouraged women and single ladies to clarify their expectations in marital relationships and prioritise their emotional well-being.

As a relationship coach dedicated to promoting God’s original intention for marriage, Obishili hosted a master class for singles aimed at equipping women with the knowledge and skills necessary to build strong, healthy relationships and marriages.

She emphasised the importance of seeking God first and understanding one’s purpose and identity in Him. Many single ladies, she noted, struggle with unrealistic expectations and a lack of information, which can lead to disappointment and frustration in relationships.

“It is essential to know the purpose of something before embarking on it. Marriage is a covenant ordained by God, and you need the manual to excel in it, which is the Word of God. Many singles let their emotions run wild and fail to set boundaries in their relationships, only to regret their choices later,” Obishili said.

“You need the right knowledge and information to enjoy a healthy marital relationship. Many ladies are unaware of how to handle their partners and have unrealistic expectations. I always advise women to focus on being happy, emotionally whole, and spiritually strong to get the best out of their marital relationships—both before and after marriage,” she added.

In her 13 years of ministry, Obishili has encouraged Christian women to avoid premarital sex and other unethical practices condemned by the Bible, as these complicate their journeys and dull their sensitivity to God’s voice.

The master class, which was the second of its kind, focused on preparing for marriage, managing emotions, and making the right choices.

According to Obishili, this event was divinely inspired, aiming to equip single ladies with the tools needed to build strong, God-ordained relationships.

Participants shared their experiences and what they learned from the program. Praise Ganiu, one attendee, expressed how she was particularly impacted by the topics “Woman on a Mission” and “Woman and Her Finances,” emphasising the importance of supporting her future husband while also maintaining her financial independence.

“The class is not just a class; it also includes prophetic interruptions, which I love,” Ganiu said.

Another participant, MC Jessie, shared some challenges faced by single ladies. “They often struggle to meet the right people, and some have such high standards that they end up with unsuitable partners.

Many also fail to prioritise God in their lives,” she explained. Jessie learned to carry herself with dignity and to draw closer to the Holy Spirit.

She encouraged other single ladies to participate in the program, noting that it would transform their lives and provide valuable knowledge and insights.

The master class also featured prophetic interruptions, where Obishili prayed for the participants and delivered prophetic words that many found to be particularly meaningful.

Key takeaways from the master class included the importance of maintaining purity, avoiding environments that trigger temptation, and being intentional about one’s life and relationships. Obishili stressed the need for single ladies to discover and fulfill their purpose, rather than waiting for a man to complete them.

Overall, the master class offered a valuable opportunity for single ladies to learn, grow, and connect with others who share similar values and goals.

READ ALSO: Give glory to God