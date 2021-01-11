Obiozor will deploy wealth of experience to advance cause of Igbo ― Tom Ikimi

A former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, on Monday, said the Igbo made a better choice in Professor George Obiozor as the new president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at this auspicious time in the history of the people.

The former minister spoke against the backdrop of the pedigree of Obiozor, who won with 403 votes to defeat other candidates at the election of the apex Igbo organisation held on Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Obiozor is Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States and one-time Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chief Ikimi said the victory of Professor Obiozor was heartwarming as he would use his wealth of experience to advance the cause of the Igbo.

The Igbo are currently seeking to produce the next president of the country in 2023, with various prominent individuals and groups championing the cause.

While congratulating Obiozor on his election the former minister expressed optimism that the new Ohanaeze president would deploy his vast network to advance the cause of the Igbo.

In the congratulatory message he personally signed, Ikimi stated: “The Igbo nation have made a better choice with Obiozor’s election in this crucial period of the nation’s history.”

He noted that the quest by the Igbo to play a significant role in the country would find appropriate leadership in Obiozor, who has over the years, established very robust contacts across the country.

Ikimi also lauded the outgoing president of the pan-Igbo organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on the completion of what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart described as an exciting and eventful tenure.

The ex-minister stated: “I have received with utmost pleasure the news of the election of Ambassador George Obiozor as the new President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The Igbo nation could never have made a better choice, particularly at this time of our nation’s evolution other than this erudite scholar and exquisite diplomat, who has earned my respect over the past three to four decades of our association.

“Ambassador George Obiozor, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Israel, Cyprus and the United States of America (USA), an accomplished academic would blend most admirably today with all political parties.

“He takes over from John Nnia Nwodo, who has successfully completed a very exciting and eventful tenure.

“The quest by the Igbo nation to play significant roles in the Nigerian nation will find an appropriate leadership in this new president-general, who over the years has established very robust contacts across the country.

“Ambassador Georgy, I pray that God grants you good sound health in the years ahead and a very successful history-making tenure.”

