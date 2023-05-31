Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has accused supporters of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, popularly known as ‘OBIdients’ of trying to set him up following his arrest by Nigerian Police.

Recall the singer was caught on video slapping a policeman – a development that generated mixed reactions on social media.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Seun, earlier this month, was charged before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos presided over by Adeola Olatubosun, for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Speaking in a recent video, the controversial singer accused ‘Obidients’ of trying to set him up while he was detained in prison for eight days.

The Obidients still wanted to set me up inside the prison. Thank God for ASS. They don’t know that the Ancestral Secret Service is always working. Even inside the cell, they were there with me for 24 hours, watching and guarding to make sure mosquitos did not bite me. Have you ever seen or heard that someone went to jail and was not bitten by mosquitos? That was me. They wanted to set me up but the ASS got me. All these fake journalists can’t back up what they are saying; they can’t back up what they are doing because they know what is behind it – the nonsense they spew as facts. Even when they tell the truth, they are lying because the truth has an agenda. They are not saying it for people to know about it, they are saying it so that they can get something from somewhere that is sinister. Even when they do something that is right, it is wrong. Some people have gone to lie that Oxford (University) hosted David Hundeyin. Oxford doesn’t know you. Who are you? Why are you lying that Oxford hosted you? They used that for clout – clout chasers. Everything they do is about clout.

