Several supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, under the auspices of the Obidient Movement have congratulated the leader of the newly created directorate of the Labour Party, Marcel Ngogbehei and members of the directorate.

The leadership of the party had through a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, announced the creation of a directorate to see to the affairs of the Obidient Movement and encourage their participation in the party and the governance in Nigeria.

Across different fora, several supporters of Mr Peter Obi described it as a step in the right direction.

Recall that Marcel Ngogbehei led the group for the first ever meeting of the Obidient movement in August 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja attended by party stakeholders as well as led the last nationwide rally of the party on February 18.

The inaugural vice chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), Zubairu Mohammed, in a statement, said the appointment of Ngogbehei and members of the new directorate is a testament to their dedication and patriotism to Nigeria.

He added that the appointment of Ngogbehei as the leader of the directorate was based on his passion for making a difference in the lives of others.

This is as he expressed optimism that the appointment of Ngogbehei will reinvigorate the Obidient movement.

The statement read: “On behalf of the entire Comrades of the Obidient Movement including the Student Arm of the Obidient Movement, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on your recent appointment as members of the LP directorate.

“This achievement is a testament to your commitment, high integrity, dedication, leadership, Patriotism and unwavering commitment of service to your country which I witnessed firsthand as your vice chairman North in the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO).

“Your passion for making a difference in the lives of others has always been evident, and we have no doubt that you will continue to inspire, empower, reinvigorate the Obidient Movement once again in your new role. Your vision, integrity, and compassion will undoubtedly steer both Labour Party and the passionate Obidient Movement towards the actualisation of Mr. Peter Obi People’s Mandate.

“We are proud to stand alongside you as you embark on this new chapter of leadership, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact you will undoubtedly make in your community and beyond.”

